Three-Star SG Brandin Cummings Commits to Pitt Panthers Basketball

PITTSBURGH — The morning after he notched the biggest win of his time as head coach of the Pitt Panthers – a 68-65 upset of No. 11 Virginia at the Petersen Events Center – Jeff Capel Landed another win on the recruiting trail.

Capel and Pitt Landed a commitment from 2024 three-star Brandin Cummings, a 6’3, 180-pound shooting guard and the brother of the Panthers’ starting point guard, Nelly Cummings. Joe Tipton from On3 reported the news first.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button