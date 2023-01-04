Three-Star SG Brandin Cummings Commits to Pitt Panthers Basketball

PITTSBURGH — The morning after he notched the biggest win of his time as head coach of the Pitt Panthers – a 68-65 upset of No. 11 Virginia at the Petersen Events Center – Jeff Capel Landed another win on the recruiting trail.

Capel and Pitt Landed a commitment from 2024 three-star Brandin Cummings, a 6’3, 180-pound shooting guard and the brother of the Panthers’ starting point guard, Nelly Cummings. Joe Tipton from On3 reported the news first.

Cummings, currently a junior at Lincoln Park Performing Arts, picked up his offer from Pitt last March. They also Duquesne, Creighton and South Carolina. Maryland, Penn State, Oregon, Texas and UCLA all showed interest, but did not extend offers, according to 247Sports.

He is the first player to commit to the Panthers’ 2024 recruiting class. They will bring in a class next season that ranks 24th nationally in 247Sports’ national team rankings.

