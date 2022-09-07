Three-star guard Chase Clemmons decommits from Nebraska men’s basketball | Men’s Basketball

Point guard prospect Chase Clemmons has decommitted from Nebraska.

Clemmons, a three-star guard in the 2023 class, announced his decision Wednesday on social media.

“After thoughts and discussion with my family, I’ve decided to re-open my recruitment,” Clemmons said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to search for a program that is the best for me and what God has in store for me.”

The cousin of former Huskers Bryce and Trey McGowens, Clemmons originally committed to Nebraska in June. They said then that the McGowens Brothers played a role in his decision.

Bryce raved to Clemmons about NU’s player development staff. Trey raved about the training staff. Clemmons said he “felt at home” when he visited the campus last October.

Now he’s looking for a new home.

People are also reading…

According to 247Sports.com, Clemmons held offers from Georgetown, Georgia, Houston, Xavier, Kennesaw State, Tennessee State, Middle Tennessee State, and Tennessee Tech at the time of his commitment.

Without Clemmons in tow, the Huskers are once again looking for their second commitment in the 2023 class. Eli Rice committed to Nebraska on Aug. 10, and NU has extended 20 offers to uncommitted 2023 prospects. Four-star guard Trey Green committed to Xavier on Aug. 6 after including Nebraska in his top seven in May.