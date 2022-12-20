Three-Star Edge Rusher Mekhi Buchanan Commits to Virginia Football

For the third time in the last week, the Virginia football program has received a verbal commitment from a talented defensive lineman. Mekhi Buchanan, a 6’5″, 220-pound edge rusher from Acworth, Georgia, announced his commitment to UVA on Monday night.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button