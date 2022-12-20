Three-Star Athlete Cameron Wallace Commits To Penn State Football

Momentum is building on the recruiting trail for James Franklin.

Three-star athlete Cameron Wallace announced his verbal commitment to Penn State football’s Class of 2023 via his Twitter account Monday. Wallace is the 23rd player to commit to the Nittany Lions this recruiting cycle and the fourth over the last two weeks, joining the four-star linebacker Kaveion Keys and three-star defensive ends Joseph Mupoyi and Mason Robinson.

Wallace officially visited Happy Valley on November 11. The 6’0″, 180-pound athlete selected Penn State over Big Ten rivals Michigan State and Indiana, among others.

Residing in Mount Vernon, Georgia, Wallace is ranked as the 73rd-ranked player in the state and the No. 61 overall athletes, according to 247Sports.

In his senior year at Montgomery County High School, Wallace was named the All-Region Player of the Year. A dual athlete, Wallace also helped set a state record in the 4×200 meter relay, en route to a state championship.

Although he self-identifies as a running back, Wallace has also taken snaps at quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback, and kick returner.

In the 2022 season, Wallace racked up a bevy of stats. The newest Nittany Lion recorded 1,221 yards and 13 touchdowns on 127 carries, as well as 164 passing yards, 92 tackles, two interceptions, and a kickoff return touchdown.

Check out Wallace’s Hudl highlight tape for a closer look.

Despite adding Wallace’s commitment, the Nittany Lions’ Class of 2023 remains ranked at No. 12 in the country, according to 247Sports. James Franklin’s Haul still sits behind Ohio State in the Big Ten rankings.