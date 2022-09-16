Three-star 2023 DL Sam Greene commits to USC football

Sam Greene always believed in himself, and he stayed patient heading into his senior season.

Now, the defensive lineman from Baltimore St. Frances is heading across the country to play college football after announcing his commitment to the USC.

The 6-foot-1, 260-pound Greene was offered by the Trojans on Aug. 25, and he told 247Sports right after it that USC was his “dream school.” He is now heading to play for Coach Lincoln Riley’s program.

“I’m going to USC because of the love they show, just the lifestyle being in Southern California is beautiful and the coaching staff really cares about the players on and off the field,” Greene said. “They show a lot of love and I can see myself starting there early because they need someone like me on their defense to win this national championship. They can help develop me on and off the field.”

Is it quite the change for Greene in regards to his recruitment, which took a different path after he dominated a scrimmage last month at Paramus (NJ) Catholic.

Prior to the scrimmage, he had a top three of Old Dominion, James Madison and Temple, but schools took notice of his quickness and power in the middle of the line of scrimmage against the Paladins.

He committed to USC, and listed Penn State, Texas A&M and Boston College as his other finalists.

“They can help develop me on and off the field,” Greene said. “They are going to take my game to the next level. Just being in a whole new environment, going to work every day, getting the program back to the top is going to be very, very fun.”

Greene’s coach, Messay Hailemariam, expects Greene to play early with the Trojans.

“Their style of football fits because he is so explosive,” Hailemariam said. “He can get to the quarterback, and he can run it. He just fits the bill. He is going to be a guy who can impact them and play right away. There aren’t too many question marks about him. They might question his size a little bit with height, but outside of that, he’s a football player.”

The connection with the Trojans comes via defensive line coach Shaun Nu.

Nua came to the Trojans from Michigan, which has four former St. Frances players on the roster, including defensive lineman Derrick Moore.

In speaking with Nua and learning about his role, Greene believes he can have an impact in a few spots.

“I love that I can play all up and down the D-line because of my versatility,” Greene said. “I like that the program is on the rise to the top again. I like that I can be an important piece to this puzzle.”

Greene is the 17th member of USC’s 2023 class, which ranks No. 14 nationally and second in the Pac-12. He is the third defensive lineman to commit to the Trojans. He joined the Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey and Friendswood (Texas) High edge Braylan Shelby in the class.