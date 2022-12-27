Three Stanly Women’s basketball teams earn wins at West Stanly holiday tourney – The Stanly News & Press

Three Stanly Women’s basketball teams earn wins at West Stanly holiday tourney Published 11:22 pm Monday, December 26, 2022

The opening round of the six-team West Stanly Women’s basketball holiday tournament on Monday saw three Stanly teams come away with victories.

With Monday’s results, Gray Stone will play Covenant Day at 3 pm, West Stanly takes on Covenant Day at 4:30 pm and North Stanly faces Albemarle at 6.

North Stanly 45, Piedmont 31

The Comets’ perfect start to the season continued Monday afternoon in the opening game of the tournament.

Ranked the No. 7 team in the 2A West, the Comets took the floor Monday with four players not in the lineup, including the team’s starting point guard, Gia Dunlap.

North opened the game with a 10-0 run, building a 16-6 lead after one quarter and 28-16 at halftime en route to the win.

Shalyn Bell had a triple-double for North (11-0) with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 15 blocks. Paris Bennett added 15 points and 10 boards while Leah Frick led the Comets with five assists. Freshman guard Lexie Brown added four assists and three steals.

West Stanley 53, Gray Stone 35

After a close first quarter, the host Colts used an 8-0 run to build a lead en route to increasing the team’s active win streak to three games.

West (3-7) had 10 different players score at least a point, with Grayson Howell’s 10 points leading the way. Scarlett Griffin added eight points and Emma Rhodes scored seven.

Corbin Barber led Gray Stone (1-5) and all scorers with 13 points.

Albemarle 75, Covenant Day 37

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 6 in the 1A West, came into the tournament having earned wins against 4A Hopewell and the 1A West’s No. 12 seed, Christ The King.

Albemarle took on an NCISAA 4A school in the first round in the Covenant Day Lions.

Jumping out to an 18-5 lead in the opening quarter, the Bulldogs never trailed and cruised to a 38-point win over the Lions.

Nyleiah White led Albemarle (7-3) with 25 points while Amari Baldwin and Jasmine Brown added 12 points each. Baldwin added nine rebounds, six steals and five assists.

Alex Dix led Covenant Day (5-9) with nine points.

The Bulldogs led 48-16 at Halftime and invoked the 40-point running clock rule with seven minutes left in the final period.