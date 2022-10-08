Three Standout Moments From Indiana Basketball Hoosier Hysteria

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Hosted its annual Hoosier Hysteria event on Friday night, giving fans an early look at the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The night was complete with player and coach introductions, a 3-point competition, a skills contest, a men’s team scrimmage and a G Herbo concert as the finale.

Here are three standout Moments from 2022 Hoosier Hysteria.

Mike Woodson, Teri Moren enter in style

Following player introductions, Indiana Women’s basketball Coach Teri Moren rolled onto Branch McCracken Court in an old-school Crimson convertible, decked out with IU signage. John Mellencamp’s “Paper in Fire” played through the Assembly Hall loudspeakers as Moren walked to center court wearing a Tiawan Mullen football jersey.

