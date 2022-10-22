Three South Dakota prep football playoff storylines to watch heading to the state quarterfinals – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — A mere three weeks are left in the South Dakota high school football season.

And that means the games and the stakes only get bigger.

After an exciting finish to the regular season in the three largest-enrollment classes and the start of the small-school Playoffs on Thursday night, the focus Narrows on the final eight teams in each bracket, each now two victories away from a state Championship game appearance and a trip to the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

Here are three major storylines we’re watching for the quarterfinal round, set to be played on Oct. 27:

Elk Point-Jefferson’s Devon Schmitz runs with the ball after making a catch against McCook Central/Montrose in an 11-man football game on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in Salem. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Some new faces in Class 11B

One thing is already known about Class 11B: there will be a new challenger in the state championship game.

With Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan bowing out at the hands of Hot Springs on Thursday, a title game spot that the Seahawks had occupied each of the past five seasons is open. And the rest of the bracket has some interesting storylines at play.

In one quarterfinal, Aberdeen Roncalli and Hot Springs meet up. The Bison proved themselves against BEE in the first round on Thursday with the program’s first playoff win in a decade. Roncalli hasn’t played in the state championship game since its back-to-back Class 11B titles in 2005 and 2006, while Hot Springs hasn’t made the DakotaDome since 2003 when the Bison were second in Class 11A. Both teams have a few remaining unknowns, making this one of the most interesting quarterfinal games next week.

In the other quarterfinal, Elk Point-Jefferson and Redfield have each never played in the state football championship game. But the Huskies stand as a heavy favorite in the contest, at 9-0 and winners of 13 of their last 14 games dating back to late last season. EPJ has allowed 3.9 points per game on defense and has yielded seven points or less eight times in 2022. Redfield, which averages only 21 points per game, has played four games this season decided by a single point and is 3-1 in those contests , which included a 7-6 win at Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central on Thursday.

On the other half of the bracket, McCook Central/Montrose, Mount Vernon/Plankinton and Deuel all represent interesting upstart stories in the class, but top-seeded and powerful Winner remains the top Threat in their way in pursuit of a third-straight state title. Nothing from Winner’s 62-7 win over Lead-Deadwood on Thursday indicates the Warriors are anything but dialed in right now.

Class 9AA gets down to it

With only eight teams left in Class 9AA, it’s starting to get good in the state quarterfinals next week. Of those eight teams, they have a combined eight losses between them, including three undefeated teams and three more one-loss squads.

Well. 7 Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy heads to No. 2 Elkton-Lake Benton in a game that could see both quarterbacks threaten to throw more than 300 yards. The Phoenix advanced after some drama on Thursday, in which Evan Scharberg scored on a 34-yard screen pass as time expired to defeat Florence/Henry, 36-30.

THEY GONE😲 Here’s the thrilling end of the Freeman/M/FA & Florence/Henry game. F/M/FA had the ball at the F/H 24. #24 Evan Scharberg made a catch & ran it into the endzone as time expired. #7 F/M/FA takes on #2 Elkton-Lake Benton in the 9AA quarterfinals#SDPreps #SDFootball22 https://t.co/90ZSJ2mdyB — Matt Kerney (@MattKerney) October 21, 2022

Fifth-seeded Hanson goes to No. 4 Hamlin in one of Class 9AA’s toughest games to pick between two teams overflowing with football tradition and a Reputation of physical play, with each allowing less than eight points per game. The same can be said for undefeated Howard hosting Parkston, with each team allowing fewer than 12 points per game and boasting skilled quarterbacks, talented backfields and difficult defenses to move the ball against.

And finally, there’s top-seeded Wall hosting Bon Homme, which is 6-3 with those losses coming to opponents who are a combined 25-2 (Elkton-Lake Benton, Parkston and Gregory). The Eagles look legit and this might be their year, but they have a Tricky Matchup with the Cavaliers, who are one of the fastest teams in all of nine-man football, especially with the duo of Riley Rothschadl and Isaac Crownover.

Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Griffin Wilde carries the ball during a football game against Mitchell on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Joe Quintal Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

In the biggest classes, No. 1 versus the field

In each of the state’s three largest football classes, only one program made it to the regular season finish line without a blemish on their record — Class 11AAA’s Sioux Falls Jefferson, Class 11AA’s Pierre and Class 11A’s Dell Rapids. (This topic will be explored more in the Monday, Oct. 24 edition of the South Dakota Gridiron Report at mitchellrepublic.com.)

Having established themselves as the No. 1 seeds and favorites to hoist a state Championship Trophy in three weeks’ time, there’s a sense that this year’s title Chase is a race of one team against the field across all three classes.

Jefferson has been as dominant as any team in the history of the Class 11AAA division, scoring at will while also pummeling opposing offenses. Second-seeded O’Gorman and third-seeded Harrisburg have the inside track for another chance at the Cavaliers in Vermillion, but there’s no reason to pick against Jefferson right now.

In Class 11AA, what more can really be said about Pierre? Tea Area and Brandon Valley have been the only teams to score more than two touchdowns on Pierre this season, and in each case, the Governors showed they can win a close game. Even then, the Governors average nearly 50 points per contest, and it sure looks like Pierre is preparing for another state championship trip, if not making room in the trophy case for more first-place hardware.

Unlike the top two classes, Dell Rapids has not yet matched up with the team expected to be the top challenger for the title in Class 11A. Behind the Quarriers, West Central has just one loss, which came to Class 11B No. 1 Winner, meaning the Trojans are also still unbeaten against Class 11A competition. It’s an interesting quirk of the schedule considering the two Class 11A stalwarts have been longtime rivals within 30 miles of each other. Beresford, the No. 3 seed in this class, could be the ones to do some damage in the class, as could No. 4 Sioux Falls Christian and No. 5 Dakota Valley.