Three Sophomore Scarlet Knights in Top Drawer Soccer’s Top 100

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Rutgers Women’s soccer has placed three sophomore Scarlet Knights on the Top Drawer Soccer Midseason Top 100 list. Riley Tiernan is ranked No. 45, Emily Mason comes in at No. 54, and Cassidy Banks is No. 77.

Tiernan, a sophomore forward, started the season on the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List and the United Soccer Coaches National Players to Watch. The 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year is amid another productive season on the front line with three goals and six assists, including goals in two of the last three contests. Under halfway through her collegiate career, she already ranks eighth all-time in Rutgers history with 19 career assists and needs just four more to enter the Top 5.

Mason, a sophomore back, missed the first two matches of the regular season while serving with the US Youth National Team in the U20 World Cup in Costa Rica. Since her return, she has put in 90-minute efforts in 14 games, including seven shutouts. Mason, a 2021 Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection, has been pushing forward successfully on set pieces, converting on three goals, including her first Collegiate brace in the 3-0 win at Purdue. She also has an assist out of the back this season.

Banks, another sophomore defender, has seven matches with the full 90 minutes, and has played in all of Rutgers’ nine shutouts on the backline. A member of the 2021 Big Ten All-Freshman Team, Banks has been crucial during Rutgers’ program-record 9-0-0 start to the season, which featured a 0.56 goals-against average and an average of just 2.4 shots on goal allowed per match.

The Scarlet Knight trio have aided in Rutgers’ season-long ranking in the country’s Top 15. Rutgers plays its regular season finale on Sun., Oct. 23 at No. 6 Michigan State at 2 pm ET on the Big Ten Network.

