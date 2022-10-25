Three Second Half Goals Send Clemson Past UMass, 3-1

Next Game: Dayton 10/29/2022 | 12 P.M October 29 (Sat) / 12 PM Dayton

CLEMSON, SC – The University of Massachusetts men’s soccer team was defeated by Defending national Champion Clemson on Monday night at Historic Riggs Field, 3-1. The Minutemen (6-3-7 Overall) took a one goal lead into the break after Alec Hughes put home his team-leading ninth of the year in the 35th minute.

Hughes’ goal came on just the second shot of the half for the Minutemen as the forward was played through by Evan Fournier before one touching the ball past the keeper to set up the left-footed goal. Fournier’s assist marked his team-leading fifth of the season. Hughes led the Minutemen in attempts with three and put two on target as the team finished with six total shots.

Clemson attempted 14 of its 27 shots in the first half after both teams were held without a shot attempt in the opening 12 minutes of play. Matt Zambetti came up with eight saves on the day in goal for the Minutemen, including a diving stop to his right in the 24th– minute as he finished with three saves in the first half.

The Tigers scored twice in the first eight minutes of the second half, equalizing on a left-footed goal by Enrique Montana in the 51St minute that hit the far post and went in before a Joseph Skinner goal put Clemson up for the first time. Isaiah Easley scored the game’s final goal in the 69thth– minute.

UMass returns home to Rudd Field for the regular season finale on Saturday at noon against No. 19-ranked Dayton for senior day.

