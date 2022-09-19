Three Seawolves Record Double Figures in Kills but Volleyball is Edged by Hofstra

STONY BROOK, NY – Stony Brook was led by a trio of student-athletes who tallied double figures in kills, but it was edged by Hofstra in four sets to close out the opening weekend of CAA play. The Pride knocked off the Seawolves for the second day in a row in four sets by the final set scores of 25-20, 19-25, 17-25, 17-25.

Stony Brook captured the first set by the final score of 25-20 as it opened up a 1-0 advantage in the match for the second-straight day. Hofstra rallied back to capture the second set, 25-19, and went on to seal the match in its favor with wins in the third and fourth sets, respectively.

The Seawolves have three student-athletes finish the match with double-digits in kills. Juniors Abby Campbell and Leoni Kunz led the way with 12 kills a piece, while a sophomore Erin Garr chipped in with 10 kills of her own.

STATS AND NOTES

Campbell recorded 12 kills on .257 hitting for the Seawolves. It was the fourth time this season that she finished a match with 10 or more kills. The middle blocker added four block assists and an ace en route to a 15-point day.

Kunz tied Campbell for the team-high in kills with 12. It was the sixth time this season that she notched 10-plus kills in a match. Kunz nearly registered a double-double as she picked up a season-high eight digs.

Garr totaled 10 kills and five digs as she hit an efficient .300 from the outside. It marked her third consecutive match where she collected 10 kills or more.

Junior setter Torri Henry recorded her sixth double-double of the season and second in as many matches. She handed out 35 assists and picked up a season-high tying 17 digs.

Junior libero Julia Patsos picked up a season-high 19 digs.

QUOTES FROM THE SEAWOLVES

“I thought we started really well today and were executing the adjustments to the things we saw yesterday. Hofstra did a good job of applying pressure from the service line after that first set to get us out of rhythm offensively and it impacted our ability to score . Unfortunately, it also caused us to lose focus on those defensive adjustments as the match went on. We will continue to focus on adapting but it’s a quick turnaround as we face St. Francis Brooklyn on Wednesday,” said head Coach Kristin Belzung .

NEXT UP

Stony Brook closes out non-conference play on Wednesday, September 21, when it heads to Brooklyn Heights to take on St. Francis Brooklyn at 6 pm The game will broadcast on NEC Front Row.