Three Role Players We Could See the Phoenix Suns Trade

Role players fit a specific role in the modern NBA, and the Phoenix Suns are no different. Coming off the bench and playing important minutes for a team can make the difference between a win and a loss.

With two weeks until the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade deadline, these players have some trade potential in the coming days.

(Note, this does not include Jae Crowder)

Dario Saric

F Dario Šarić’s role for the Suns has diminished over the years, resulting in a decline in all major statistical categories. Šarić has bounced around the league and hasn’t quite found the right fit for him to be used effectively. Hampered by injury, Šarić continues to find less time on the floor and more time on the injury list. Teams looking to pick up Šarić will likely pick him up due to salary reasons. Šarić currently makes $9.4 million dollars and is an unrestricted free agent after this season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button