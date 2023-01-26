Three Role Players We Could See the Phoenix Suns Trade

Role players fit a specific role in the modern NBA, and the Phoenix Suns are no different. Coming off the bench and playing important minutes for a team can make the difference between a win and a loss.

With two weeks until the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade deadline, these players have some trade potential in the coming days.

(Note, this does not include Jae Crowder)

Dario Saric

F Dario Šarić’s role for the Suns has diminished over the years, resulting in a decline in all major statistical categories. Šarić has bounced around the league and hasn’t quite found the right fit for him to be used effectively. Hampered by injury, Šarić continues to find less time on the floor and more time on the injury list. Teams looking to pick up Šarić will likely pick him up due to salary reasons. Šarić currently makes $9.4 million dollars and is an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Suns F Dario Šarić may be part of a trade deal in the coming weeks

Landry Shamet

G Landry Shamet had a memorable college career at Wichita State but hasn’t exactly found his stride in the NBA. While he Shamet has provided NBA teams with a three-point shooting threat earlier in his career, his time with the Suns has not been the right fit for him yet. Shamet has elite catch and shoot potential, shooting nearly 40% on 3-pointers.

G Landry Shamet could fit in well with a playoff team looking for depth and 3-point shooting.

Shamet will fit in well with a team that is looking for depth shooting. His motor and energy in games is a testament to his character and passion for the game. Not only does Shamet shoot efficiently when he plays, he plays frequently.

Although he is currently out with a foot injury, Shamet has been relatively healthy in his career. His dependability will serve him well as his time in the NBA has been unstable for the time being.

Josh Okogie

G Josh Okogie ws the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft from Georgia Tech. After beginning his career in Minnesota, Okogie was picked up by the Suns this past offseason. Okogie’s role in Phoenix has varied as he has only seen about 13 minutes a game. His role has drastically changed after starting in 52 of 74 games for Minnesota in his rookie season.

G Josh Okogie is an impactful defender, no matter what team he will play for in the future.

Okogie’s 6’4″ frame is not what makes him an impactful defender. Okogie’s greatest asset is his wingspan. A 7’0″ wingspan gives guards a hard time and makes Okogie an incredibly well-rounded player. Okogie can play both sides of the ball well and attacks the rim utilizing his athleticism and aggressive style of play when he can. Okogie is also 24 years old, making him an interesting player for teams, including the Suns.