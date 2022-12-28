Three Rivers Volleyball Gets Nearly 10 Million Views on TikTok

The Three Rivers Volleyball team scores an ace on TikTok and goes mad viral in just 6 months.

The Three Rivers Volleyball team can be found on the popular social media app TikTok @threeriversvolleyball. That’s where they have 10.4 thousand followers and 915.4 thousand total video likes. Having nearly a million likes in 6 months is bonkers.

Let’s start with their most viewed video on TikTok. Their video “Anything but a water bottle practice” has been viewed 4.7 million times since it was uploaded in August. In fact, they uploaded a second version of that video that pulled in 2.4 million views. Drinking out of crocks though?

Since they had a ridiculous amount of success with the “anything but a water bottle” video, Three Rivers Volleyball did an “anything but knee pads” TikTok. In comparison, this video didn’t do as well. However, a video with 35.1 thousand views is still impressive.

You’ll find clips from games, practices, and drills on the Three Rivers Volleyball TikTok channel. This video showing a blocking sequence drill has been viewed 296.9 times.

I’m not sure, but I think the boys are learning that it’s not as easy as the girls make it look. One thing I do know for sure, this video was a huge hit on TikTok, raking in 474.1 thousand views.

