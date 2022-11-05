Three Rivers Art Festival expected to draw big crowds to Covington | St. Tammany community news

Covington’s Three Rivers Art Festival kicks off Nov. 12 along five downtown city blocks.

The Three Rivers event began in 1997 when its founders, after visiting an arts festival in Fairhope, Alabama, decided that Covington needed its own festival to help artists and to support the economic development of downtown.

As a result, and after steady growth, more than 500 artists from around the world now submit their pieces to be considered for acceptance into the festival. The 200 artists who make it each year then travel from near and far in order to exhibit and sell their art at Covington’s Three Rivers Festival.

Three Rivers isn’t your typical Louisiana festival because, despite including plenty of regional artists, it isn’t a local show.

“Three Rivers is so special because it is the largest juried show in the region. No one gets a Booth unless you are juried in,” said Sarada Bonnett, director of Cultural Arts & Events for Covington. Juried shows include art selected through a competitive process.

“Because we pull artists from across the United States, you cannot see these artists traveling from show to show. It is not your normal Louisiana art market.”

One of the Three Rivers Festival founders, and current exhibiting artist, Keith Villere, will be there again this year showcasing his work.

Typically known around Covington as the former mayor, Villere found his passion during his political days by turning scrap metal into art.

“After the election, I was Stressed out, and I would go into my workshop and cut the shape out of an old tin. Then I started decorating it and painting it and giving away the art,” said Villere, “I even asked one of my friends, ‘Am I embarrassing myself by putting this out?’ “

Villere quickly learned he was not embarrassing himself by showing his artwork at Palmer Park in New Orleans. After quickly realizing that people enjoyed his quirky art, Villere expanded, and began offering his art at different festivals.

The first piece Villere created, fish, inspired the name of Villere’s LA Fish.

Over the years, Villere refined his craft. His art is still made from tin Roofing scraps, but he uses a plasma cutter to refine the edges. Villere’s art has expanded from fish to alligators, flowers, snakes, and other creatures and shapes that inspire him.

Alabama native William Colburn, also known as “The Metal Guy,” is another of the artists who exhibits at the Three Rivers Festival every year.

Colburn learned his craft from his artistic mother and engineering father. Combining those passions and skills, Colburn began making metal flower sculptures.

When Colburn first began his path to becoming an artist, he started by making furniture. Later, a local television show had him on for an interview and challenged him to produce a piece of art in under 30 minutes.

Colburn decided to make a flower out of metal for the show. Days later, there were hundreds of requests for that flower, and Colburn knew he was on to something.

“When walking down the street, you don’t notice the beauty of a daisy,” said Colburn. “But if you come across a 15-foot daisy sculpture, you notice the beauty and whimsical nature of the flower.”

Colburn’s sculpture ranges from 3 to 10 feet high; he hasn’t even done a commissioned piece that is more than 20 feet tall. When he is not touring the country showcasing his sculptures, Colburn runs his new venture, Elysian Gardens, a sculpture park in Birmingham, Alabama, where Colburn can feature his work, coupled with a restaurant and bar.

Three Rivers Festival isn’t only about metalwork. Many artists will showcase paintings in various media, Pottery and jewelry.

One of them is Louisiana native Terrance Osborne, a Graduate of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts and Xavier University, who left teaching for full-time art after Hurricane Katrina. He will be a Featured Arts Alive artist. Festival guests will be able to watch Osborne — whose Uptown gallery bears his name — create during the two-day festival.

Festival crowds can range, cumulatively, anywhere from 40,000 to 60,000 visitors for the weekend. Historically, whenever the LSU or Saints football teams play away games, Three Rivers Festival sees large crowds.

Both teams are scheduled to play away this year, and Three Rivers is expecting large crowds to come out. But festgoers shouldn’t worry about missing either game. There will be plenty of places for football fans to grab a spot to sit and watch the action while the rest of the family shops.