Three reasons the Ohio State football team will win a National Championship

We are Midway through the Ohio State football team’s season and I think we have a pretty good idea of ​​what this team is. They are a team that has a ridiculous offense and a much-improved defense. They are currently ranked as the #2 team in the country.

Since there is no game today due to the bye, we will be giving you something to think about over the next couple of days. Today, I’ll tell you three reasons why the Ohio State Buckeyes will win the National Championship this year. Tomorrow, I’ll give you three reasons why they won’t.

I wanted to start out with the positive take first. We know that the Buckeyes will be favored in every game they will be playing the rest of the way, regardless of what happens today. The Buckeyes are still the favorites to come out of the Big Ten and make the College Football Playoff.

Let’s get to the first reason why they will win it all.

1. No one can stop the Ohio State football team’s offense.

The Buckeyes have the most explosive offense in the country. They lead the country in points per game, scoring 48.8. They are second in yards per game with 543.7 yards per game. Their explosion is shown by the fact that they are also second in yards per play at 8.07 yards.

CJ Stroud is the leader for the Heisman Trophy right now. He has a stable of receivers to throw to as well and he doesn’t even have his best weapon back yet in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Once he comes back, good luck Defending all of those weapons on the outside.

If by some miracle you slow down their passing game, then you have to deal with the two-headed monster in the backfield. Both TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams are bona fide number-one options. They both have the ability to take it to the house any time they touch the ball.

There is no super-dominant defense in college football this year. We don’t have a 2021 Georgia this year. Alabama has a solid defense, sitting second in yards per play. But we’re going to learn a lot more about how good that defense is when they take on Tennessee later today.

The second reason the Buckeyes will win it all has to do with the defense.