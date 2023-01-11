Three Raiders named to Pro Football Focus’s 2022 All-Pro Team

The season did not go as the Raiders had hoped in 2022 as they only won six games. While they were competitive in just about every game, they couldn’t finish them and put opponents away.

However, that doesn’t mean the season was a total disaster for the Raiders. There were a number of players who had career years and a few should even get All-Pro consideration.

In a recent article by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, he put together his All-Pro Team for the 2022 season. Three Raiders made the list; Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams, and Daniel Carlson. Here is a snippet of Monson’s thoughts on Adams, who went over 1,500 yards for the Raiders:

“It took a few weeks for him to get going, but Adams showed late in the season that he is still arguably the game’s best receiver, making a sequence of Spectacular catches that few receivers can hope to emulate. Only Jefferson and Hill had more receiving yards over the season, and Adams led the league in receiving touchdowns (14)”

It should be noted that Max Crosby and AJ Cole both made the second team after fantastic seasons. That gives the Raiders five players who had incredible years, four of which are under contract for the next several years.

While it might seem like a disappointing season for the Raiders, they do have several superstars on their team. And with one good offseason, they can be right back in contention in 2023.