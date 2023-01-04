Three questions for Florida Gators basketball vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Florida Gators head Coach Todd Golden goes off on an official after a call in the first half. The University of Florida menÕs basketball team Hosted the University of Connecticut at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. OÕConnell Center in Gainesville, FL on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Florida basketball (7-6, 0-1 SEC) will open a critical two-game homestand Wednesday when it hosts Texas A&M (7 pm, ESPNU).

The Gators will look to break a two-game losing streak and pick up their first conference win of the season. After Texas A&M, Florida will host Georgia and former head Coach Mike White on Saturday (1 p.m., SEC Network).

“I look at it as a great opportunity,” Florida Coach Todd Golden said. “Obviously two really tough Clubs in Texas A&M and Georgia coming in but in a weird way our schedule has been Top 30 (KenPom) teams and below 150 and for the first time we’re playing someone in that 75-125 range. So, when you are trying to figure out what our team really is, it’s another opportunity to learn who we are.”

