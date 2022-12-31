Three positions Michigan State football should target before NSD
The early signing period has passed, and Michigan State has locked up 15 new members to the football program. Although, the recruiting cycle for the 2023 recruiting class is not over yet, and the Spartans still have time to add to their program through the high school ranks.
Mel Tucker and his staff have filled several key needs within this recruiting class, but did not fill all of them.
Here are three positions Michigan State should target in the late window before National Signing Day:
Linebacker
Michigan State hit a home run, Landing IMG Academy 4-star Jordan Hall who will provide an impact very early on in his MSU career. While Hall was a great get for the Spartans, the linebacker room as a whole is still a bit thin, only having two underclassmen in the program.
I would like to see MSU add another body to the linebacker room through the high school ranks.
Safety
Michigan State defensive backs Coach Harlan Barnett seemingly struck out on every safety prospect the team went after, resulting in zero safeties being taken in the 2023 class thus far.
Sean Brown is someone I believe will eventually convert to safety, but as things stand right now they will be trying him out at corner before anything else.
I believe it is imperative that the staff adds at least one safety prospect to the DB room.
Offensive Tackle
Chris Kapilovic brought in a very nice Haul of Offensive line prospects, getting 4-stars Stanton Ramil and Cole Dellinger to pair with JUCO 4-star Keyshawn Blackstock.
Getting Blackstock will be nice from an immediate impact standpoint, but only bringing in 2 high school Offensive lineman is not a recipe any program should live by.
At a minimum 3-4 Offensive lineman should be brought in each cycle, to ensure there is never a depth problem in the trenches. I would expect MSU to pursue one or two Offensive lineman in the late window.
