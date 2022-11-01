Three-point success could elevate Texas basketball this season

The Texas Longhorns basketball program hasn’t been much different from the football program in recent years. The team has always had the requisite talent but lacked the consistency necessary to reach the next level. It appears that could change this season.

Chris Beard’s team is showing early signs of consistency behind the three-point line. Against Arkansas, Texas cashed in 10 of its 16 three point attempts. Arterio Morris led the team in three point baskets, hitting four of his six attempts.

Whether the performance was just one game or an indication of future play is still to be seen. Even so, the improved proficiency behind the three-point arc is noteworthy.

Texas has struggled behind the arc in recent memory. Settling for a high volume of three-point attempts accentuated the lack of consistency on the outside.

If Beard can rely on outside shooting this year, the Longhorns could avoid offensive lulls they have seen over the last couple of seasons. Offensive improvement could elevate Texas from above average to excellent this year.

