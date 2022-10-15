Three players to know ahead of Saturday’s game vs Clemson

Florida State football has dropped back-to-back games following a 4-0 start to the season.

The Seminoles (4-2, 2-2 ACC) will look to bounce back against No. 4 Clemson (6-0, 4-0) in what should be their toughest test of the season.

ABC will broadcast the game, which will kick off at 7:30 pm

The Tigers have won six straight in the series, including a 30-20 win last season where they pulled away late.

This will be the first matchup between the two teams in Tallahassee since 2018. The 2020 contest was canceled due to a COVID-19.

Getting to know Clemson:Florida State football: Opponent preview with Clemson beat writer Matt Connolly

Opponent Preview:Florida State football: Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei is improving, will be a Threat Saturday

Since the 0-4 start last season, the Seminoles have gone 9-5 and haven’t lost three in a row.

Here are three FSU players to know as it tries to avoid the third straight defeat.

NC State PFF grades:Florida State football: Stats, PFF grades that help explain Seminoles’ loss to NC State

Quarterback Jordan Travis

The Seminoles follow the lead of their signal caller. Travis had the worst game of his season last week, completing just 50% of his passes and throwing two interceptions.

Travis even demonstrated strong emotion on the sidelines following the pick, something out of character for him. He has been working hard this week to respond and put the game behind him.

Travis’ 90.6 Pro Football Focus passing grade is the sixth best mark in FBS and his 90.7 Offensive grade is the ninth best among QBs.

Expect him to be more secure with his passes as well as use his legs to try and beat the Tigers.

He rushed for a season-high 108 yards on seven carries last week.

Midseason MVPs:Florida State football midseason awards: MVPs, biggest surprise, best Assistant Coach and more

Running back Trey Benson

FSU could be without its starting running back in Treshaun Ward against a stingy Clemson run defense.

Ward led the team with 72 rushes, 488 yards, an ACC best 6.8 yards per carry and three touchdowns.

Benson is likely the next man up. He’s rushed 47 times for 303 yards and three TDs. He will split time with Lawrance Toafili, Rodney Hill, as well as hybrid players Ja’Khi Douglas and Joshua Burrell.

Benson is the most explosive and can get yards after contact, something that could be a key against the Tigers.

Defensive end Jared Verse

Verse played a full compliment of snaps last week against NC State after missing the Boston College game and being limited against Wake Forest.

The NC State game wasn’t the best for Verse, as he missed two tackles, posting a season-worst 52.5 overall defensive grade, along with a career-worst 29.0 tackling grade.

The FSU defense needs Verse to be playing at his best to contain QB DJ Uiagalelei, RB Will Shipley and the potentially explosive Tigers’ offense.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: FSU (4-2, 2-2 ACC) vs. No. 4 Clemson (6-0, 4-0)

When/where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @CarterKarels on Twitter; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @jackgwilliams on Twitter

Reach Ehsan Kassim at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.