Three Players Earn CUNYAC Volleyball Honors

On the heels of Thursday’s CUNYAC Women’s Volleyball Semifinal matches, the conference has revealed its 2022 all-star selections, as voted upon by the league’s head coaches.

The Bearcats had two players voted First Team All-Stars and a third named to the CUNYAC All-Sportsmanship team.

Sarah Chung posted solid regular season numbers averaging 2.45 kills and 3.10 digs per set, while also totaling 31 aces. She was voted CUNYAC Player of the Year last season and now takes home first team honors this season.

For the second straight season, Perkowski has been voted a CUNYAC First Team All-Star after producing solid statistics such as 2.30 kills per set with 52 total blocks.

Amina Muminovic was named to the CUNYAC All-Sportsmanship. The team’s setter is a leader on the team and an example to the younger players with a great attitude.

Women’s Volleyball All-Star Awards

Player of the Year: Mariam Ouattara, Hunter

Rookie of the Year: Bethany Tomaneng, Hunter

Libero of the Year: Nadia Lau, Hunter

Coach of the Year: Andrew Woolward, Hunter

Sportsmanship Award: Cristal Joseph, Medgar Evers

First Team All-Stars

Tionna Moss, Hunter

Julia Perkowski, Baruch

Tessa Winkleman, Brooklyn

Sarah Chung, Baruch

Faith Harer, John Jay

Bianka Catral, CCNY

Second Team All-Stars

Pearl Mensah, Hunter

Aleah Rafat, Brooklyn

Ashley Fung, Brooklyn

Aubrey Jones, CCNY

Meghan Smith, John Jay

Rylea Sandel, John Jay