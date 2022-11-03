Three Players Earn CUNYAC Volleyball Honors
On the heels of Thursday’s CUNYAC Women’s Volleyball Semifinal matches, the conference has revealed its 2022 all-star selections, as voted upon by the league’s head coaches.
The Bearcats had two players voted First Team All-Stars and a third named to the CUNYAC All-Sportsmanship team.
Sarah Chung posted solid regular season numbers averaging 2.45 kills and 3.10 digs per set, while also totaling 31 aces. She was voted CUNYAC Player of the Year last season and now takes home first team honors this season.
For the second straight season, Perkowski has been voted a CUNYAC First Team All-Star after producing solid statistics such as 2.30 kills per set with 52 total blocks.
Amina Muminovic was named to the CUNYAC All-Sportsmanship. The team’s setter is a leader on the team and an example to the younger players with a great attitude.
Women’s Volleyball All-Star Awards
Player of the Year: Mariam Ouattara, Hunter
Rookie of the Year: Bethany Tomaneng, Hunter
Libero of the Year: Nadia Lau, Hunter
Coach of the Year: Andrew Woolward, Hunter
Sportsmanship Award: Cristal Joseph, Medgar Evers
First Team All-Stars
Tionna Moss, Hunter
Julia Perkowski, Baruch
Tessa Winkleman, Brooklyn
Sarah Chung, Baruch
Faith Harer, John Jay
Bianka Catral, CCNY
Second Team All-Stars
Pearl Mensah, Hunter
Aleah Rafat, Brooklyn
Ashley Fung, Brooklyn
Aubrey Jones, CCNY
Meghan Smith, John Jay
Rylea Sandel, John Jay
All-Sportsmanship Team: Amina Muminovic, Baruch; Emma Steele, Brooklyn; Serena Warner, CCNY; Ariana Silva, Hunter; Andrea Alarcon, Lehman; Johnelle Pierre, John Jay; Nadaysia Nivar, York