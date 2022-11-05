THREE-PEAT! Schoch’s Goal Leads No. 1 John Jay to Third Consecutive CUNYAC Championship

BOX SCORE

FLUSHING, NY (Nov. 5, 2022) – For a third straight season, John Jay College captured the CUNYAC Women’s Soccer Championship, defeating No. 2 seed CCNY, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon at Queens College Varsity Soccer Field.

With the win, John Jay earned the league’s automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship. The NCAA DIII Women’s Soccer Selection Show is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 at 2 pm Click here for more information.

The Bloodhounds (12-2-2) turned in a dominant performance against the Beavers (9-3-1) to claim their third conference title in program history. John Jay becomes the second school in conference history to win three consecutive Women’s soccer titles, joining Staten Island (2015-18).

The game’s Lone goal of the afternoon in the 23rd minute, when Mikyala Schochthe 2022 CUNYAC Rookie of the Year, finished a cross from Leylah Murad following a touch from Katie Healy, the 2022 CUNYAC Player of the Year. For her golden goal, Schoch was named the championship’s Most Valuable Player.

CUNYAC All-Star Alexa Pyatsky earned the win in goal, recording three saves to notch her eighth clean sheet of the season. Perhaps her best stop of the day came in the 22nd minute, when the Graduate student made an Incredible save on a point-blank range attempt from CUNYAC All-Star, Skylar Parker.

CCNY took nine shots in the match, including three attempts on frame from Parker, who nearly scored the equalizer for the Beavers in the 79th minute, but the attempt went wide.

“I knew it would be a challenge,” said Bloodhounds head Coach Ajani Clunie, the 2022 CUNYAC Coach of the Year. “Finals are always like this; I give a lot of credit to Lou and CCNY. I have to give it up to my coaching staff, the ladies and everyone from August. 18. I also like to thank the whole John Jay Community because it wouldn’t be possible without them.”

2022 CUNYAC Women’s Soccer Championship Most Valuable Player: Mikayla Schoch, John Jay