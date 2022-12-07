Three PBC Men’s Soccer Players Named Academic All-Americans

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Three Peach Belt Conference men’s soccer players have been named Academic All-Americans by the College Sports Communicators (CSC). Lander’ Marco Gueli was named to the first team while teammate Alistair Danjon was named to the third team. Clayton State’s Geo Rios was named to the second team.

The three Academic All-Americans matches the most in a single season in PBC history, first accomplished in 2018. The award is widely regarded as the most prestigious Honor a student-athlete can receive given its academic and Athletic requirements.

This is the second consecutive year that the Lander men’s soccer team has had CSC Academic All-Americans, with Max McNulty and Tom Marriott earning honors last season.

Gueli was named to the CSC Academic All-District team along with being named to the D2 CCA Southeast All-Region Team, the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast team, All-PBC team and a United Soccer Coaches All-American.

Gueli led the Bearcats in goals with 13 and points with 29. Playing in 19 games and starting 17, Gueli notched three game-winning goals this past season.

Danjon was named to the CSC Academic All-District team along with being named to the D2 CCA Southeast All-Region Team, the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast team and All-PBC team.

Danjon recorded a career-high in goals (3), assists (3), and points (9) while leading a defensive unit that allowed just eight goals in conference action.

Rios becomes the first Laker men’s soccer player since Mitro Turunen (2020-21) to earn this prestigious honor. Geo is also the third different Laker to be selected as an Academic All-America selection in school history.

While Rios excels on the soccer pitch, he is also a very gifted student. Majoring in Accounting, Geo is a two-time honoree of the PBC Team of Academic Distinction and the D2 ADA Academic Achievement honors. Back in 2021, Rios was also named a United Soccer Coaches (USC) Academic All-Region and All-America recipient. This is also in addition to his CSC Academic All-District nod this season.

Rios had a Spectacular 2022 campaign for the Lakers. A native of Lawrenceville, Ga. Rios is, currently, second in the nation, averaging .79 assists a match and is tied for fourth with 15 total assists. In addition, Rios added a career-high six goals on 51 shots. Rios also notched 27 points on the season. Rios has earned a laundry list of Athletic Accolades this season which includes a D2CCA All-America second-team nod, being named as the D2CCA Southeast Region Player of the Year and Gathering USC Second-team All-Region honors.

To be Nominated for the CSC Academic Awards Program, student-athletes must be a sophomore in academic and Athletic eligibility, have been on their current campus for at least a calendar year, have a 3.50 cumulative GPA and be a starter or important reserve on their team, participating in at least 50% of the team’s games.

The Division II Academic All-America® program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structure to assist College Sports Communicators with handling the Awards fulfillment aspects for the 2022-23 Division II Academic All-America® program.