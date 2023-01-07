Three Ohio State signees named Gatorade State Football Winners

The Ohio State football team had quite an excellent early signing period. Even though the Buckeyes missed out on a few key prospects, Ryan Day was still able to sign a Consensus top-ten class. Among that class is a pretty strong contingency, at least according to the fine people at Gatorade.

Gatorade has been awarding the Gatorade State Player of the Year award since 1985. Gatorade states that the award was created to “recognize the nation’s most outstanding high school student-athletes for their Athletic excellence, academic achievement, and exemplary charter.” Past winners have included the likes of Julian Fleming, Kyle McCord, Gabe Powers, and Joe Burrow among others.

This year, Ohio State had three players who signed in December to win the state-level award and are now eligible to be recognized as the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year.

Let’s take a look at this year’s winners who have signed with the Buckeyes and give them a hand for such an outstanding achievement.