Three observations from KU basketball’s win over Omaha

Kansas started its defense of the 2022 national championship with an 89-64 win over Omaha. The Mavericks opened up an early 7-6 lead before KU ripped off a 15-3 run to take control of the game. KU led by as many as 16 points in the first half. In the second frame, Omaha pulled within single digits before KU responded with another scoring blitz, this one came in the form of an 8-0 run. Later, KU used a 13-0 run to blow the game open and put it to bed.

In the end, KU shot 52 percent from the field and 41 percent from behind the arc, while holding Omaha to 39 percent shooting from the field and 24 percent shooting from 3. KU out-rebounded Omaha 43-28 and out-scored Omaha in the paint 48-30. Grady Dick (23 points), Jalen Wilson (19), Bobby Pettiford (13), Dajuan Harris (11) and Kevin McCullar (10) all finished with double-digit point performances.

With that, here are three observations from the game…

Kansas starts the season small

Much was made of the center position heading into the 2022-23 season. With David McCormack now a pro, the fifth spot was up for grabs over the offseason, with the likes of Zach Clemence, Ernest Udeh Jr., Zuby Ejiofor, Cam Martin and KJ Adams all competing for the job. As recently as the team’s media day in late October, Bill Self said he didn’t see any separation among those players.

Well, we now know who the coaches felt earned the starting job, it’s KJ Adams. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward got the start at center for KU and played X minutes on Monday. He was joined in the starting lineup by Dajuan Harris, Kevin McCullar, Grady Dick and Jalen Wilson.

It wasn’t necessarily a smooth start for Adams. The sophomore missed a dunk attempt while getting fouled and missed both free throws. On the next possession, they couldn’t bring down a rebound. Omaha got a second-chance attempt and Kevin McCullar fouled Marquel Sutton, who knocked down both free throws. He was substituted from the game at the 14:05 mark of the first half with one rebound.