Three Northern Kentucky basketball teams in top five in media poll

Three Northern Kentucky high school basketball teams are ranked in the top five in the Inaugural Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll.

The Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll is conducted by 16 sports journalists ― one from each of the state’s 16 basketball regions. The poll was created and the results tabulated by Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier-Journal, which like the Enquirer is a Gannett property.

The Enquirer is the poll voter for the Ninth Region. The poll will be released every Tuesday morning throughout the regular season.

Covington Catholic junior Brady Hussey pressures a Hamilton player during the Kelsey Sorrell Memorial boys basketball scrimmages, Nov. 19. Hussey is second on the Colonels in scoring.

Along with the statewide top 10, Voters will provide top-five rankings for their respective regions.

In boys basketball, Covington Catholic is ranked second to Warren Central, who defeated the Colonels in last season’s Sweet 16 state semifinals on the way to finishing as state runner-up. CovCath received five of the 16 first-place votes and Warren Central earned 10. CovCath is 12-1, with the only loss coming to a team from Orlando, and hosts Conner Tuesday night in a big Ninth Region showdown.

