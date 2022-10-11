Three Nittany Lions in Top 10 After Opening Day at Georgetown Intercollegiate

Georgetown Intercollegiate Day One Results

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Three Nittany Lions are in the top 10 as the Penn State men’s golf team holds down third place in a tight team race after the opening two rounds of the Georgetown Intercollegiate at the Liberty National Club Monday.

The Nittany Lions are third in the tight team race after finishing the opening two rounds at 4-over, 580. Boston College leads the field at 1-over, 577, while Duke sits second at 3-over, 579. Michigan (8- over, 584) and Miami (Ohio) (9-over, 585) round out the top five.

A late surge from senior Patrick Sheehan has him tied for fifth to lead the Nittany Lions after the first two rounds Monday. Sheehan carded a 3-under, 69, in the second round with the help of a birdie and an eagle in his final four holes. He shot a 1-over, 73, in the opening 18 and sits at 2-under, 142, heading into Tuesday’s final round.

Sophomore Jake Griffin and junior James Allen both shot an even 144 on the day and sat tied for ninth place. Both Nittany Lions carded a 1-under, 71, in the opening round and a 1-over, 73, in the afternoon.

Sophomore Morgan Lofland carded a pair of 75s and sits tied for 32nd at 6-over, 150. Freshman Billy Pabst Jr. is in 47th place at 10-over, 154.

The Georgetown Intercollegiate at the Liberty National Golf Club concludes Tuesday with the final round. Live scoring will continue to be available on GolfStat.