Three NFL teams that should be in the market for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2023 offseason

The Jets feel like a no-brainer here, with strong 49ers connections for head Coach Robert Saleh and Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur. In fact, LaFleur worked very closely with Garoppolo as passing game Coordinator in San Francisco from 2017 to 2020, so the Veteran signal-caller would have an easy transition in terms of scheme and terminology — an aspect coaching staffs take into great consideration when signing a quarterback. Plus, the Jets are built much like the 49ers with a good Offensive line, promising run game and Playmakers on the perimeter, so it’s fair to think Jimmy G can win in New York.

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room: Zach Wilson. The second-year quarterback was benched last week for fifth-year pro Mike White, but Saleh was adamant about Wilson still having a future with the Jets. Both White and Joe Flacco are set to hit free agency in March, which would open space in the Jets’ QB room. Garoppolo’s presence in New York would likely mean a QB competition in training camp. Honestly, this could create a great opportunity for both Garoppolo and Wilson, with Jimmy G hungry to remain a starter and Wilson, who could learn a lot from the vet, eager to prove the Jets did the right thing when drafting him No. 2 overalls. Although Wilson might have a higher ceiling, Garoppolo’s veteran savvy and experience in the system would give him a good chance to win the starting job for a young team on the rise.