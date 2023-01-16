Three new teams reach Times-Tribune Top 10 polls; Well. 1 teams remain unanimous

Jan. 16—TIMES-TRIBUNE GIRLS BASKETBALL TOP 10 POLL

Rank, team Record Points Pvs

1. Scranton Prep (8) 10-1 80 1

2. Dunmore 10-2 72 2

3. Wallenpaupack 10-3 63 4

4. Valley View 9-4 57 5

5. Abington Heights 8-5 48 3rd

6. Scranton 8-5 40 6

7. Montrose 9-2 32 7

8. Riverside 6-6 18 NO

9. Old Forge 8-3 17 8

10. Mountain View 7-4 8 9

—LADY VIKES RANKED: Riverside earned a tough win over Rival Old Forge last week and Returns to the poll at No. 8. Old Forge bounced back from that loss to get back on the winning track and fell only to No. 9.

—DIVISION I SHOWDOWN: Scranton Prep earned a pair of wins this week to remain the unanimous No. 1 team. The Classics will face Valley View on Monday. The Cougars have won five of the last six. The two teams also hold the top two spots in the District 2 Class 4A playoff standings.

—LADY METEORS SEIZE THE LEAD: Montrose had a strong performance in its Matchup with Mountain View and took control of the Division IV standings. The Lady Meteors have won nine straight since the opening season with losses to Valley View and Abington Heights.

——

TIMES-TRIBUNE BOYS BASKETBALL TOP 10 POLL

Rank, team Record Points Pvs

1. Abington Heights (8) 11-1 80 1

2. Valley View 10-2 71 2

3. Holy Cross 8-3 65 5

4. Riverside 9-3 50 7

5. Mid Valley 9-3 46 4

6. North Pocono 7-5 43 NO

7. Scranton Prep 7-5 31 3

8. Old Forge 9-2 28 6

9. Carbondale Area 8-4 14 9

10. Blue Ridge 9-1 9 NO

—TROJANS CLIMB: North Pocono has won three of four games which includes a win over Scranton Prep and vaulted back into the poll this week. The Trojans have a pair of challenges coming up against Wallenpaupack and Scranton.

—BLUE RIDGE ENTERS: The Raiders have dominated their opponents in Division IV and are averaging 70.1 points per game. After a 2-0 week which continued a six-game winning streak they are in the poll at No. 10.

—HOLY CROSS FLEXES: The Crusaders defeated a pair of ranked teams last week by an average of 16.5 points and have beaten five straight Division III opponents.

