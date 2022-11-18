THREE NEW EXHIBITIONS IN WENTZVILLE AT THE CROSSROADS ARTS COUNCIL GALLERY

New November Gallery shows which highlight the work of three local artists have opened at the Crossroads Arts Council Gallery, located at 310 West Pearce, in Wentzville, MO. Weekly gallery hours are Thur-Sun, 11-3 pm.

The Arts Council’s mission is to cultivate, nurture and grow the arts in our community by supporting local artists. Being located in the lower portion of the old city hall, with the Wentzville Community Historical Society being located in the upper portion of the building, the two organizations offer a unique opportunity for cultural growth in the historic downtown district.

In the main gallery, visitors will be able to view the work of Columbian artist Martha Laline who has recently moved to the Crossroads area. Her connection with animals and art run through her veins. Martha is a faithful representative of a Columbian woman: passionate, talented and with a huge heart for life. As a creative woman she designs accessories, restores furniture, and shares her love of nature with her watercolor art.

Dale Cannon is the featured artist in the east gallery. Known as the “wire guy”, Dale has been twisting wires since he was in high school. His expertise is easily seen in this show which highlights an art which has become a passion for him.

The west gallery show “What I See” offers us the unique perspective of art as seen and recalled by Carol Baker, an artist who has lost most of her vision. Carol’s love for beautiful landscapes fills her paintings with rural scenes, towering mountains, mesas, and arches. Although she lost most of her eyesight, her memories and intuition helped to finish her painting.

These new shows offer the perfect launch of getting to enjoy both of these organizations’ spaces as a way to be in the present time and learn both about the city’s past and a glimpse of the future, both at the same time.

The exhibition is on until 11/27/2022