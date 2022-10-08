Three NBA trade suitors emerge for Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma is coming off a strong bounce-back campaign with the Washington Wizards in 2021-22.

Fresh off a year with the Los Angeles Lakers where his stock hit rock bottom, Kuzma stepped up and recorded his highest points per game total in three years, best rebounding numbers ever and a career-high in steals per game.

Clearly the 27-year-old is entering the 2022-23 NBA season with momentum, but there is legitimate debate about whether the Wizards are the right place for him.

Should the front office decide that it would be in everyone’s best interest to go a different way, three solid trade suitors exist for Kuzma’s services.

This week, a Western Conference executive spoke with NBA Insider Sean Deveney and offered some intriguing thoughts on where Kuzma could go.

The teams that were brought up included the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks.

“Brooklyn, I don’t think they’re done,” the exec said.

“They like their young guys, but let’s face it, the clock on this team is running short, and they need to win now. Cam Thomas or Day’Ron Sharpe, someone like that would be a draw for the Wizards.”

Kuzma’s experience with the Los Angeles Lakers, being a role player on a highly-combustible Championship team, would likely serve him well with the Nets.

“The Bulls are, again, in the market for depth at the position so there is a possibility, although they do not want to mess with the luxury tax either,” the exec continued.

“But that could be a Coby White destination. Dallas is just trying to get better players across the board. They can give up an unprotected pick for him and match up the salaries. Kyle’s still fairly young, and that has appeal for a team like Dallas.”

This has been a busy summer for Kuzma. Between working on his game and fun times with his girl, the man hasn’t had much time to rest.

Where will he ultimately be playing come the end of next season?

Time will tell.