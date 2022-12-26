Three NBA Lessons learned on Christmas Day

The National Basketball Association was on arguably its largest regular season stage yesterday as 10 teams filled Christmas Day with games between those officials believe are either their best teams or their largest markets. Martin Luther King Jr. Day may be the most important slate of games on the NBA calendar, but Christmas holds historic and economic significance for the league and its players. The mainstays were there – the Los Angeles Lakes, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics – but there was also a strong presence of the young guard of the NBA. One player in particular made his presence felt across all forms of media and backed up his step up the superstar ladder with impressive play against the defending NBA champions.

But beyond the continued Ascent of the “Big 12”, there was more to learn from the holiday schedule for fans and pundits alike. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from what we saw.

1. Ja Morant is strapped to a Rocket on its way to the Moon.

Not literally. But if you followed the day of Morant, you know individually it was a pretty impressive one.

First, his new shoe was announced by Nike via an adorable video shared on Twitter involving Morant’s daughter.

Kaari being Morant’s motivation is nothing new to Memphis Grizzlies fans. But Ja making sure to highlight those that have motivated him on his meteoric rise is still a wonderful thing to see.

That’s not to say other top NBA stars don’t acknowledge these people in their lives. But Morant’s story – from playing in back gyms at AAU tournaments to being one of the NBA’s top players – is a unique one, and plays a part in him being a wonderful story for the league to continue to showcase.

It doesn’t hurt that the shoes look pretty awesome.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

It also doesn’t hurt that Morant played a Monster game. With 2 minutes left in the 3rd quarter Morant had 30 points on 22 shots and also had one dunk attempt that would’ve shut down the internet.

The Memphis Grizzlies have some issues at the moment. They fell to a Golden State Warriors team that was without Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins. It was the Warriors roster that looked like they had the best developed talent in the NBA, not the Grizzlies. Healthy for the first time all season, roles for Memphis are being altered and the rhythm of the team – especially on the road – is simply not there. But their superstar is, and they have the fundamental piece in place that any NBA team hoping to contend for a Finals appearance needs to realistically dream that dream.

This is the time of year for Franchises to start deciding whether to buy or sell as the trade deadline approaches. Memphis obviously is a contender, as long as Morant is in play. But when you’re one of the youngest teams in the NBA, how much of a move do you make – if any?

An interesting question as the calendar turns to 2023. But one thing that’s Undisputed – Morant is the NBA’s next big thing…and he may be that big thing now.

2. The “King” of the NBA’s “old guard” is still ridiculously good

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is in his 20th NBA season, and has played in most of those seasons’ Christmas Day games. He is currently leading a Los Angeles Lakers team that is without their best player in Anthony Davis. That’s not meant to be a slight at LeBron – he wants Davis to be “the guy”, and to AD’s credit much of this season so far he has been. But unfortunately injury woes have followed Davis throughout his career, and he is once again out.

So all LeBron does – in admittedly a losing effort – is score 38 points on 23 shots and grab 6 rebounds while dishing out 5 assists and logging 34 minutes, the most on his team.

James’ investment in his body is pretty well documented at this point. Even with that knowledge and the understanding that he’s just genetically a remarkable athlete, his longevity is a testament to his mental toughness as well. From being called “The Chosen One” in high school to now, so many have expected to see him come up short. To not live up to the hype. And while he failed at times to achieve his goals (as we all do) one thing that has never faltered is his ability to compete at the highest levels for longer than the NBA has ever seen.

A lot is made of the likes of Ja Morant and others eventually taking over for James’ generation, taking the Torch and running with it. LeBron James reminded many on Sunday that he is still capable of being among the very best on the planet at basketball, even after so many miles logged and years gone by. Maybe it won’t save the Lakers – LeBron isn’t Superman after all. But he can be their best player, and keep them in games, more than perhaps they deserve to be.

The fact that there has been something that could be said about LeBron James for part of the last three decades is remarkable.

3. It’s Boston, and then everyone else

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Entering Christmas Boston Possessed the best net rating in the entire NBA over at Cleaning the Glass at +7.1, boasting the league’s best offense at an Astonishing 118.3 points per 100 possessions. Their defense also ranked in the top-10 in the league, and their superstar Jayson Tatum was garnering MVP consideration. So them Performing well against the Milwaukee Bucks at home in Boston, especially with Khris Middleton out due to injury, isn’t too surprising.

Even still, the WAY they did it – a 21-point thumping – is worthy of taking note of. Where a team like Memphis, who was at the top of the West Entering the day, stumbled when given a chance to show what they were capable of, Boston did not flinch. They loaded up and delivered a phenomenal performance.

Jayson Tatum looked every bit a legitimate MVP contender – 41 points on 22 shots, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals. His running mate Jaylen Brown posted an All-Star line of his own (29 points on 19 shots, 5 rebounds, 4 assists) and every Celtics role player filled their jobs brilliantly. Marcus Smart facilitated offense and was a defensive presence. Derrick White and Al Horford made timely shots and plays. Grant Williams led a bench effort that saw leads grow (a team-best +20 in the game alongside White, a starter).

All that happened, and the likes of Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams weren’t even mentioned. The Celtics are on another level currently. Surely the Bucks won’t fade in to oblivion. Philadelphia also will figure in how things shake out in the East, and Cleveland/Brooklyn loom as well. Out west, you’re a 5-game losing or winning streak away from storming up – or tumbling down – the standings. There are at least 6 or 7 teams that feel they can win the Western Conference. Parity Reigns supreme…

Except for Boston.

Boston’s best 8 players are significantly better right now than just about everyone else in the NBA. And it may not be possible to make up that ground. But someone will try – a trade will come from somewhere and a Squad will test the Celtics’ claim to dominance. And of course, the games will be played through the winter and spring. Once the Playoffs start, a 7-game series usually determines who the best team is on the floor. There is a lot of basketball to come.

But heading into the new year, the Boston Celtics are the definitive team to beat in the NBA. On a Christmas Day filled with nostalgia and surprises, that level of clarity Rang out the loudest.