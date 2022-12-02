Three Named to D2CCA All-Super Region 4 Football Team

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Augustana football team had three of its members named to the D2CCA All-Super Region 4 Football Team announced Thursday. Augustana’s all-time sacks leader Grayson Diepenbrock a Preseason All-America honoree Blake Larson and Vikings’ leader in passes defended Peyton Buckley all earned the all-region honor.

Diepenbrock, hailing from Parker, Texas, Ranks 12th in the Nation with his nearly a sack a game while he set Augustana’s single-season record with 10.5 sacks in 2022. He totaled 16 tackles for loss, racking up 100 yards lost in the process, a mark that Ranks third in the NSIC this year . For his career, he holds Augustana’s all-time sacks record with 26 quarterback sacks over his 44 games played. In addition, his 42.5 tackles for loss rank him second all-time at AU.

Larson, a native of Brandon, South Dakota, earns his second-straight D2CCA honor. In starting all 11 games for Augustana at right tackle. The junior is a two-time First Team All-NSIC honoree on the Vikings’ Offensive line.

Buckley, the NSIC Newcomer of the Year in 2021, ranked second at Augustana with 60 tackles. The Rice Lake, Wisconsin, native was part of nine passes defended with three interceptions. The defensive back returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns.

The Division II Conference Commissioners Association encourages and promotes Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as important elements of higher education. The CCA is a key communications link among the conferences as they discuss views, policies and regulations that impact Division II intercollegiate athletics and works closely with the NCAA as a communications channel to NCAA Division II member colleges and universities.

