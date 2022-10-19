Three Mini-Plans Announced For 22-23 Basketball Season

Men’s Basketball | 10/19/2022 3:24:00 PM

The Murray State ticket office has announced three exciting mini-plans for the upcoming 2022-23 basketball seasons. Fans can choose from two different mini-plans for men’s basketball and for the first time ever a Women’s mini-plan will be offered.

The two men’s plans begin at $50 for general admission, $75 for reserved bleachers and $100 for corner chairback. The Women’s plan will offer a general admission ticket to all four advertised games for just $30.

The men’s NAVY plan will include the season opener against Lindsey Wilson (Nov. 12), a Popeyes Battle of the Border Matchup with Austin Peay (Dec. 16), a Missouri Valley Matchup against Indiana State (Jan. 21) and second MVC contest against arch-rival Belmont (Feb. 1).

The GOLD plan will include one non-conference game against Chicago State (Dec. 13) and three exciting Missouri Valley contests against Missouri State (Jan. 28), preseason favorite Drake (Feb. 7) and Evansville (Feb. 18).

For the Women’s plan, games include Chattanooga (Nov. 19), a Popeyes Battle of the Border Matchup with Austin Peay (Dec. 13), a Clash with preseason favorite Belmont (Jan. 11) and a face-off with perennial league power Missouri State (Jan. 22).

All mini-plans can be purchased by calling the Murray State ticket office at (270) 809-3000 or by visiting the ticket office in person at the CFSB Center.