Three Michigan football players listed among PFF’s top 101 players in the 2022 season

The Michigan football team undoubtedly saw some stellar individual play in its memorable 13-1 2022 season. And sure enough, football analytics site Pro Football Focus agreed, naming three Michigan players inside its Top 101 players of the 2022 season.

Running back Blake Corum, Michigan’s first unanimous All-American running back since 1947, topped the Wolverines on the list, coming in behind only Heisman Trophy Winner and USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Despite only playing eight snaps in Michigan’s final 3.5 games due to injury, Corum entered the Bowl season among the nation’s top 10 in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, yards per carry, rushing first downs, forced missed tackles, yards after contact and carries of 20- plus yards. Surprising many by opting to return to Michigan for his senior season, he will be a candidate to become Michigan’s first back-to-back unanimous All-American since Tripp Welbourne in 1989-90.

“While Williams brought home the coveted stiff-arm trophy, there’s a serious case to be made that Corum deserved the award,” PFF wrote. “His 95.9 grade was the fourth-best PFF’s seen from a Power Five player since we began charting college football in 2014.”

Next up among Michigan players was center Olu Oluwatimi, who ranked No. 34 on the list. A Consensus All-American and Winner of both the Rimington Trophy (best center) and Outland Trophy (best interior lineman), Oluwatimi was one of the nation’s best transfers, making an instant impact and even being voted a team Captain in his Lone season at Michigan after four with Virginia.

“Oluwatimi won the Outland Trophy this season as the best interior lineman in college football,” PFF wrote. “The Virginia transfer earned an 83.0 run-blocking grade — a top-five mark in the country among centers. They also didn’t allow a sack all season.”

Third among Michigan players was cornerback Will Johnson, who ranked No. 58. A true freshman and former five-star recruit, Johnson was stellar in his debut season for the Wolverines. He recorded 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions and three more pass breakups. According to PFF, Johnson allowed an NFL passer rating of just 66.5 in coverage — 28 receptions on 50 targets, 353 yards allowed, two touchdowns allowed and three interceptions — despite Frequently taking on opponents’ most talented receivers.

“Johnson was a top-20 Recruit coming out of high school and showed this past season that he should’ve been rated even higher,” PFF wrote. “The true freshman earned a 91.1 grade in man coverage to lead all Power Five cornerbacks, and his three interceptions in man tied for seventh in the country.”

In addition to the above three, former Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet came in at No. 51.

***

Not a VIP Subscriber to The Michigan Insider? Sign up now and get access to everything TMI has to offer on all things Michigan and access to the No. 1 site covering the Wolverines.

Want the latest news on Michigan delivered right to your email? Subscribe to The Michigan Insider newsletter here. It is free and a great way to get daily updates on Michigan football, basketball, baseball, recruiting, and more delivered straight to your inbox

Sign up for FREE text alerts on The Michigan Insider to get breaking news on commitments, decommitments, transfers, injuries, coaching changes, and more with our NEW text alert system available to all registered users and VIP subscribers. Click Here to become a FREE registered user and Click Here if you are already a VIP Subscriber then follow these directions to set up your text alerts.