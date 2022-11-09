Three Men’s Soccer Players Earn All-BIG EAST Honors

PROVIDENCE, RI—The BIG EAST Conference announced today (Nov. 9) that three Providence College men’s soccer players earned All-BIG EAST honors. Junior forward Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, RI) and Graduate student defender Ramzi Qawasmy (Lansdale, Pa.) each earned All-BIG EAST Second Team accolades. Graduate student midfielder Christopher Roman (Glastonbury, Conn.) was named to the All-BIG EAST Third Team.

Prior to the start of the season, Diarbian was named to the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team. This marks the third-consecutive year that Diarbian has earned BIG EAST postseason accolades. In the 2020-21 season he was named to the All-BIG EAST Third Team and in the 2021 season, Diarbian earned All-BIG EAST Second Team honors. He played a pivotal role for the Friars this season, starting all 17 games. Diarbian led the team in scoring with 13 points on four goals and five assists.

Qawasmy was named Preseason BIG EAST Co-Defensive Player of the Year and received Preseason All-BIG EAST Team honors prior to the start of the 2022 season. He has received BIG EAST postseason recognition in each of the last three seasons. In the 2020-21 season, he earned All-BIG EAST Second Team and after a historic run by the Friars in the 2021 season, Qawasmy earned All-BIG EAST First Team honors. Qawasmy has played the entirety of each of the team’s 17 games this season. He anchored the Friar defense and was second on the team in scoring with eight points on four goals.

This postseason award marks Roman’s first during his time at Providence. Roman has been a key player in the midfield after starting each of the Friars’ 17 games in the 2022 season. They logged 1,508 minutes and notched three points on a goal and an assist.

All-BIG EAST Teams and major Awards are voted on by the league’s head coaches, who are not permitted to vote for their own players. The All-BIG EAST First and Second Teams are positional with nine positional players, a goalkeeper and an at-large vote. The All-BIG EAST Third Team is made up of at least 11 at-large bids.

2022 BIG EAST Regular Season Awards

BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Year

Duncan McGuire, Creighton, Jr., F

BIG EAST Midfielder of the Year

Aidan Rocha, Georgetown, Sr., M

BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year

Daniel Wu, Georgetown, Sr., D

BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Year

Cole Jensen, Xavier, Sr., GK

BIG EAST Freshman of the Year

Palmer Ault, Butler, Fr., F ^

BIG EAST Coaching Staff of the Year

Georgetown

2022 BIG EAST All-Conference Teams

First Team

Palmer Ault, Butler, Fr., F

Wilmer Cabrera, Butler, Sr., F

Mateo Leveque, Connecticut, So., M

Charles Auguste, Creighton, Sr., M

Duncan McGuire, Creighton, Jr., F

Owen O’Malley, Creighton, So., d

Aidan Rocha, Georgetown, Sr., M

Daniel Wu, Georgetown, Sr., D ^

Luca Dahn, Seton Hall, Gr., D

Quenzi Huerman, Seton Hall, Sr., F

Cole Jensen, Xavier, Sr., GK

Second Team

Jack Haywood, Butler, Sr., M

Jackson Castro, Creighton, So., F

Ryan Schewe, Georgetown, Jr., GK

Marlon Tabora, Georgetown, Jr., F

Edrey Caceres, Marquette, So., M

Gevork Diarbian Providence, Jr., F

Ramzi Qawasmy Providence, Gr., d

Brandon Knapp, St. John’s, Gr., D

Antek Sienkiel, St. John’s, R-Jr., M

Lyam MacKinnon, Villanova, Sr., M/F

Makel Rasheed, Xavier, Jr., D

Third Team (at-large) *

Jayden Reid, Connecticut, Jr., D

Paul Kruse, Creighton, Sr., GK

Giorgio Probo, Creighton, So., M

Callum Watson, Creighton, Sr., M

Jake Fuderer, DePaul, Sr., D

Kenny Nielsen, Georgetown, Jr., D

Jack Panayotou, Georgetown, Fr., M

Kieran Sargeant, Georgetown, So., D

Lukas Sunesson, Marquette, Sr., F

Chris Roman, Providence, Gr., M

Johannes Pex, Seton Hall, Sr., D

Dylan Kropp, Xavier, Fr., D

^ denotes unanimous selection

* due to ties in voting there is an extra member on the All-BIG EAST Third Team

-GO FRIARS-