Three Melvindale boys soccer players earn All-WWAC honors – The News Herald

Three Melvindale boys soccer players earn All-WWAC honors

The Western Wayne Athletic Conference recently released its list of all-conference honorees for the 2022 boys’ soccer season.

Mohamed Nasser of Melvindale keeps his eye on the ball during a game at Gibraltar Carlson in September. Nasser and two other Cardinals picked up All-WWAC honors for this season. (MediaNews Group File Photo)

MediaNews Group File Photo

Mohamed Nasser of Melvindale keeps his eye on the ball during a game at Gibraltar Carlson in September. Nasser and two other Cardinals picked up All-WWAC honors for this season. (MediaNews Group File Photo)

Melvindale finished second in the WWAC this fall and posted a record of 4-1-1 against conference opponents. The Cardinals had a total of three players selected for the 2022 all-conference team.

Senior Mohamed Nasser picked up all-conference honors for Melvindale as did his junior teammates Difallah Ahmed and Mousa Ahmed.

Melvindale's Diffalah Ahmed (1) heads down the field during a district playoff game against host Divine Child. Ahmed and two other Cardinals earned All-WWAC honors for the 2022 season. (Alex Muller - For MediaNews Group)

Alex Muller – For MediaNews Group

Melvindale's Diffalah Ahmed (1) heads down the field during a district playoff game against host Divine Child. Ahmed and two other Cardinals earned All-WWAC honors for the 2022 season. (Alex Muller – For MediaNews Group)

Crestwood finished ahead of Melvindale, which wrapped up in second place for the 2022 regular season.

For the year, the Chargers went 6-0-1 against conference opponents and they had four players who were selected for the All-WWAC team this fall.

