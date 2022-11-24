Three Melvindale boys soccer players earn All-WWAC honors – The News Herald

The Western Wayne Athletic Conference recently released its list of all-conference honorees for the 2022 boys’ soccer season.

Melvindale finished second in the WWAC this fall and posted a record of 4-1-1 against conference opponents. The Cardinals had a total of three players selected for the 2022 all-conference team.

Senior Mohamed Nasser picked up all-conference honors for Melvindale as did his junior teammates Difallah Ahmed and Mousa Ahmed.

Crestwood finished ahead of Melvindale, which wrapped up in second place for the 2022 regular season.

For the year, the Chargers went 6-0-1 against conference opponents and they had four players who were selected for the All-WWAC team this fall.