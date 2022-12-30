Three local players named to All-State football team for Keystone State

Three local football players were selected to the All-State team by the Pennsylvania Football Writers announced on Friday.

Archbishop Wood’s Markus Dixon was selected to the Class 5A Squad while Central Bucks East’s Ethan Shine and Jack Donnelly earned spots on the Class 6A team for the Keystone State.

The Clemson-bound Dixon was named as a tight end on the All-State squad. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior averaged over 70 receiving yards per game, scored three touchdowns and was a first-team Courier Times/Intelligencer selection last fall. The three-year starter also played defensive end and is a playmaker on the basketball team for the Vikings.

Courier Times/Intell defensive player of the year Central Bucks East senior Ethan Shine poses for a portrait at Central Bucks East High School on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Shine, a 5-10, 215-pound senior, was selected at running back where he rushed for 1,911 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Patriots. They rushed for over 200 yards in four games last fall. Also a standout at linebacker, Shine was the Courier Times/Intelligencer Defensive Player of the Year.

Central Bucks East tight end Jack Donnelly reaches for a pass tipped by Central Bucks West middle linebacker Cooper Taylor in a football game at Patriots Stadium in Buckingham, on Friday, October 28, 2022. The Bucks defeated the Patriots 21-14.

Donnelly, a 6-2, 230-pound junior, earned All-State status at tight end where he caught 36 passes for 571 yards – both single-season program records for a tight end – and four touchdowns. Also a key player at linebacker, Donnelly had 10 tackles for loss.

No area players were named to the Class 1A, 2A, 3A or 4A squads.

