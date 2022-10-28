Three Lions Score Five Goals Apiece to Move Lions to 6-0 in WWPA

Next Match: UC San Diego 10/29/2022 | 3:00 P.M October 29 (Sat) / 3:00 PM UC San Diego History

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The #12 LMU men’s water polo team moved to 6-0 in conference play after defeating the #15 California Baptist Lancers, 20-12, on Friday night. Three Lions, David Carrasco , Blazo Mitrovic and Jonny Rimlinger scored five goals a piece to win on the road.

Blazo Mitrovic started the scoring with a pair of first quarter goals at the 7:35 and 5:46 marks of the first quarter. CBU scored their first of the game midway through the period, before Tyler Harvey converted a powerplay to push LMU ahead 3-1 with 2:35 on the clock. The Lancers cut it to a one goal game with 1:22 to play in the period. Jonny Rimlinger scored LMU’s second powerplay goal of the day with less than a minute on the clock before Cal Baptist scored on their final possession to make it a 4-3 game after one quarter.

Mitrovic opened the second quarter with a goal for his third of the day. After CBU earned one back David Carrasco went back-to-back within 27 seconds. The Lancers scored three of the next four goals to bring it within one before Jonny Rinlinger ended the half by converting with the man advantage to give the Lions a 9-7 Halftime lead.

After CBU opened with a goal, Rimlinger continued the momentum with the first three LMU goals of the second half as well. Carrasco scored the fifth consecutive goal for the Lions to push the lead to 13-8 and then added another to make it 14-9. The Lions carried a 14-10 lead after the third period.

Mitrovic and Carrasco led off the final quarter with a goal apiece to push the Lions ahead by six with 5:11 to play. After a pair of goals from the Lancers, LMU closed out the game with the final four scores. Augie Renezeder started the last three minute outpour followed by a pair from Bruno Salonikios less than a minute Apart and Aden Mina scoring with five ticks on the clock remaining.

Stelios Dalmaras saved nine shots in his 32 minutes in the cage to earn the win.

LMU will have a major Showdown on Saturday as the two remaining undefeated teams in the WWPA face off at Burns Aquatics Center at 3:00 PM. Admission is free.