‘Three Legends’: RAREST Signed Golf Card, Featuring Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Arnold Palmer, Makes Golf Fans Go Berserk on Twitter

Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golfers of all time. And there are only a few other players who have been worthy enough for Woods to learn from them. However, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer are two such names. Woods has always had great respect for the two and has also been friends with them in the past.

Although from a fan’s perspective, having all three of them together in sight would be such a treat. But since it’s not physically possible, a Collector recently got his hands on a golf card featuring the signatures of all three golfers. And fans have been going crazy ever since they came across the tweet!

Fans react to unique Tiger Wood s golf card

The golf world is giving all kinds of reactions ever since the picture of the Tiger Woods golf card went viral. And what’s surprising is that it also has Arnold Palmer‘s and Jack Nicklaus’ autographs along with that of Woods. Unfortunately, it’s so rare that only one such card has made it to the internet yet. And the Collector who has it doesn’t seem like a huge golf fan himself. “I don’t even collect golf cards but OH MY GOODNESS”they tweeted.

Some fans simply called it the best card ever to have existed.

While others appreciated the fact that it had the best trio’s signatures on it.

On the other hand, some even tried to estimate the monetary value of the card. According to a fan’s guess, it has to be a “6 figure card”!

When Woods earned respect from Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus

Woods had always looked up to Nicklaus and Palmer in golf. They even kept asking them questions about how they would play in different situations just to learn their skills. However, there was a time when Woods earned his respect in the eyes of his idols. Woods was in a practice session with the two Legends when the golfer bombed his driver off the tee. Instead, he took iron for his second shot.

Looking at what Woods was doing, Palmer approached Nicklaus and said “He’s laying up”. While Nicklaus replied, “Oh, Arnie, they’re not.”. And the two soon saw Woods Flushing his iron over the creek and reaching the green. That is when the two golf greats realized what a Legend Woods was.

