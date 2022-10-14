Three keys for Michigan football vs. Penn State

Penn State, like Michigan, is going to enter the game against Saturday wanting to run the ball. The Nittany Lions are the 33rd-ranked rushing offense in the country averaging 192.6 yards-per-game on the ground.

The Nittany Lions have a pair of freshmen who are the main two backs. Nicholas Singleton has 463 yards on 63 attempts and Kaytron Allen has 303 yards on 57 carries. Singleton is second in the Big Ten averaging 7.3 yards-per-carry.

Running the ball Penn State’s offense. It’s what keeps the offense rolling and what allows quarterback Sean Clifford to manage the game.

Clifford hasn’t really been asked to win a game yet this season because of how effective the run game has been. He is ninth in the Big Ten averaging 202 yards-per-game through the air.

Once the running game works, Clifford can beat the defense using the play-action pass. According to PFF, Clifford completes 71% of his passes when throwing the ball from play-action compared to 57% from a standard drop-back concept. What should be noted, however, is that both of the interceptions he has thrown this year have been thrown while running play-action.

Michigan has the No. 7 run defense in the country allowing 81.6 yards-per-game. The Wolverines have been extremely stout against the run. PFF Ranks the Wolverines as the No. 5 run defense in the Nation giving them a 91.8 grade.

If the maize and blue can contain Singleton and Allen, mainly on first and second down, to set up long third downs — Michigan should be in a good position. Clifford has yet to show that he can win a game on his own, so Michigan should make him the one to beat them.