Three keys for Michigan football vs. Michigan State

A painful memory for Michigan fans is from two years ago in Ann Arbor. The Spartans beat the Wolverines 27-24 while Rocky Lombardi made a living of throwing up 50-50 balls to Ricky White and Jalen Nailor.

Fast forward to 2022 and MSU doesn’t have much of a running threat, as we mentioned above. The Spartans lost a key piece to their offense after Kenneth Walker left last season, but Michigan State still has Payton Thorne throwing the ball and the most dangerous part of its offense is the wide receivers.

Starting out with Thorne, he is seventh in the Big Ten averaging 214 yards per game passing and he is 13th with seven interceptions thrown. He is averaging nearly 30 passing attempts per game with the run game becoming more and more of a non-factor.

The Wolverines are going to need to contain both Jayden Reed and Keon Coleman when Thorne starts throwing the ball. Reed was a 2021 AFCA All-American as an all-purpose player. The senior has battled some injuries this season, but after a bye week, he should be good to go. He is second on the Spartans with 373 yards and three scores.

Sophomore Keon Coleman has played all seven games and has filled in nicely for Reed. He leads MSU with 393 yards and five touchdowns.

It seems likely that the Spartans will be forced to pass the ball and the Wolverines are going to need to do a nice job of covering the two MSU playmakers.