Three keys for Michigan football to defeat Rutgers

The other way Lesser opponents stay in games is by simply giving them the ball.

Michigan has been Sensational this season taking care of the football. The Wolverines are third in the Nation turning the ball over five times. So if this would become an issue against Rutgers, it would be quite stunning.

On the flip side, the Scarlet Knights have forced 11 turnovers this season. For comparison, that ranks them 75th in the country forcing turnovers and Michigan is 110th by forcing eight on the season.

So it’s not like Rutgers is elite by any means of creating turnovers. While Michigan doesn’t want to be careless, it should remain aggressive.

The Scarlet Knights do have the 12th-ranked total defense by allowing 295.3 yards per game, but Rutgers has only played two good offenses. Rutgers allowed 45 points to Ohio State and 31 to Minnesota, so that defense can be defeated by offenses with a pulse.

This may be more of a want than a key, but this also feels like a game where Michigan should get aggressive and let JJ McCarthy throw some balls down the field. The Wolverines’ offense has been run-heavy lately, and McCarthy has been safe with the football by checking it down and throwing more short to intermediate routes.

Let’s see the maize and blue give him a chance to throw some deep shots to his Playmakers like Roman Wilson and Ronnie Bell.