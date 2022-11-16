Three keys for Kansas Jayhawks football against the Texas Longhorns

The Kansas Jayhawks will host the Texas Longhorns inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the last home game of the season. Not only is this the final home game, but it is also senior day. Let’s jump into the three keys against the Texas Longhorns.

Limit the big plays on defense

The Kansas Jayhawks play a lot of off-the-ball coverage trying to limit deep balls over the top. Unfortunately, that gives up a lot of yardage underneath, which can turn into big plays. The Jayhawks’ opponents average 7.78 yards per passing attempt, and Texas is good at throwing the football. The Longhorns are very good at breaking big plays. So far in 2022, the Longhorns are averaging nearly six big plays a game of 20 yards or more. To be exact, Texas has 56 plays of 20 or more yards resulting in 12 touchdowns. So the first key is to limit the big play.

