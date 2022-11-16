Three keys for Kansas Jayhawks football against the Texas Longhorns

The Kansas Jayhawks will host the Texas Longhorns inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the last home game of the season. Not only is this the final home game, but it is also senior day. Let’s jump into the three keys against the Texas Longhorns.

Limit the big plays on defense

The Kansas Jayhawks play a lot of off-the-ball coverage trying to limit deep balls over the top. Unfortunately, that gives up a lot of yardage underneath, which can turn into big plays. The Jayhawks’ opponents average 7.78 yards per passing attempt, and Texas is good at throwing the football. The Longhorns are very good at breaking big plays. So far in 2022, the Longhorns are averaging nearly six big plays a game of 20 yards or more. To be exact, Texas has 56 plays of 20 or more yards resulting in 12 touchdowns. So the first key is to limit the big play.

Slow down running back Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson is starting to etch his name in the Texas Longhorn history books. Some tremendous running backs have come before him, and he is living up to those expectations. So far this season, Robinson has 204 rushing attempts for 1,158 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averages 5.7 yards per carry. He currently sits at 11th all-time in Longhorn history with 27 rushing touchdowns. He rushed for 100 yards 16 times in his career, which ties him for 4th all-time. Robinson is also the first Longhorn running back since Cedric Benson to have back-to-back 1,000 yards on the ground. Needless to say, the Jayhawks are going to have their hands full slowing down Robinson.

The Jayhawks rank 9th in the Big 12 against opponents rushing the football. They have given up 1,668 yards for an average of 166.8 yards per game. For example, Kansas gave up 264 yards on the ground against last week’s opponent, Texas Tech. One player I look to step up big is senior linebacker, Rich Miller. Miller is currently ranked 8th in the Big 12 with 75 tackles. He has stepped up in big games specifically against TCU when he compiled nine tackles (five solo, and four assisted).

The Jayhawks will have to rely on the passing game

In the last two games the Kansas Jayhawks have run the football at an astounding rate. Running back Devin Neal rushed for 224 yards on 32 attempts against Oklahoma State, and 190 yards on 24 attempts against Texas Tech. The Jayhawks may not be able to run the football at such a high rate. The Texas Longhorn defense is ranked 2nd in the Big 12 in run defense. So, the Jayhawks will have to throw the football.

The Longhorns’ defense gives up an average of 244.7 yards per game through the air, which ranks them 7th in the Big 12. The Jayhawks’ quarterback, Jason Bean has been Spectacular since taking over for Jalon Daniels. Bean has thrown over 200+ yards in every game he has started. He has thrown 14 touchdowns to only four interceptions. In the previous game against Texas Tech he completed 17-out-of-28 for 270 yards throwing three touchdowns and one interception. If Kansas wants to upset the Longhorns again they will have to rely on the passing game.

Even though this is the last home game for the Jayhawks, it will be a great way to measure the team’s progress for head coach Lance Leipold and his staff.

