Three keys for Kansas Jayhawks football against the Kansas State Wildcats

The last outing for the Kansas Jayhawks wasn’t great, as they are coming off a 55-14 loss to the Texas Longhorns. However, team and fan alike will need to put that in the rearview mirror as the Jayhawks will head to Manhattan, Kansas for an instate Rival Showdown against the Wildcats. Not only is this the final game on the regular season schedule, but for many, this is the most significant game on the schedule due to bragging rights. So without further ado, let’s get to the three keys.

Get back to being explosive

The Kansas Jayhawks’ offense is known to score points and has demonstrated that they can do it on the ground and through the air, scoring 34.8 points per game. Quarterback Jalon Daniels returned to game action against last week’s opponent the Texas Longhorns. After sustaining an injury against the TCU Horned Frogs, Daniels was able to complete 17 out-of-26 passes for 230 yards while throwing two touchdowns and one interception. But what was missing was the volume of explosive plays for massive gains. Texas was able to limit those, and Kansas suffered greatly. With the Rust being shaken off, Daniels will now be asked to lead the Jayhawks against a very talented Wildcat defense.

The Kansas State Wildcats have allowed a total of 3,980 yards in the 2022-23 season. This averages out to 361.8 yards per game, ranking them 2nd in the Big 12. To break that stat down even further the Wildcats’ defense has shown to limit opposing quarterbacks to 2,389 yards this season for an average of 217.2 yards per game. This ranks K-State 2nd in the Big 12 in that category. The Wildcats have allowed opposing run games to gain 1,591 yards for an average of 144.6 yards per game, which ranks them 5th in the Big 12. The daunting Wildcat defense will be a true test for the Jayhawk offense.

Although the Wildcat defense does not display many holes, they can give up yards on the ground. In the most recent game, the Wildcats gave up a combined 153 rushing yards to the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Jayhawks like to run the football with not only their running backs but also their quarterbacks.

Devin Neal eclipsed 1000 yards on the ground when he rushed 13 times for 51 yards against the Texas Longhorns. Before the game against the Longhorns, Neal could not be stopped as he rushed 32 times for 224 yards, a touchdown against Oklahoma State, and then 24 attempts for 190 yards against Texas Tech. The Lawrence, Kansas native has been very impressive this year, and for the offense to score points against this stout Wildcat defense, they will need to have Devin Neal run the football.

The Kansas Defense will have to stop the run

There is no secret the K-State Wildcats like to run the football, and they have a special running back that can do that. The Wildcats rank 2nd in the Big 12 in rushing with 2,290 yards on the ground averaging 208.2 yards per game. Junior Deuce Vaugh has rushed 220 times for 1,148 yards and six touchdowns. The reason this is significant is that the Jayhawks have not shown they can stop the run.

The Kansas Jayhawks’ run defense has been atrocious all season giving up 2,095 yards which is an average of 190.5 yards per game. This stat ranks them 9th in the Big 12. As if I need to pour more salt in the wound, in last week’s contest against the Texas Longhorns, Bijan Robinson rushed 25 times for 243 yards and four touchdowns. The week before that the Jayhawks allowed the Texas Tech Red Raiders to combine for 264 yards on the ground. This is a weakness for Kansas and why it is key for the Jayhawks to limit the Wildcats on the ground.

There is no question this is a big game for both teams. The bragging rights are obvious, but also an opportunity for the Jayhawks to roll into Manhattan, Kansas, and upset a very talented Wildcats football team.

