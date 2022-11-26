Three keys for Kansas Jayhawks football against the Kansas State Wildcats

The last outing for the Kansas Jayhawks wasn’t great, as they are coming off a 55-14 loss to the Texas Longhorns. However, team and fan alike will need to put that in the rearview mirror as the Jayhawks will head to Manhattan, Kansas for an instate Rival Showdown against the Wildcats. Not only is this the final game on the regular season schedule, but for many, this is the most significant game on the schedule due to bragging rights. So without further ado, let’s get to the three keys.

Get back to being explosive

The Kansas Jayhawks’ offense is known to score points and has demonstrated that they can do it on the ground and through the air, scoring 34.8 points per game. Quarterback Jalon Daniels returned to game action against last week’s opponent the Texas Longhorns. After sustaining an injury against the TCU Horned Frogs, Daniels was able to complete 17 out-of-26 passes for 230 yards while throwing two touchdowns and one interception. But what was missing was the volume of explosive plays for massive gains. Texas was able to limit those, and Kansas suffered greatly. With the Rust being shaken off, Daniels will now be asked to lead the Jayhawks against a very talented Wildcat defense.

