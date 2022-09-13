Three in Top-10 as Men’s Golf Starts Season Finishing Third

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. – Jacksonville University men’s golf placed third in its season opening event on Tuesday, with two top-10 individual finishers at the Allstate Streamsong Invitational.

Joseph Sullivan , Alexandre Vandermoten and Philip Raza paced the Dolphins, finishing T6 and the latter two T10, respectively, with all three shooting top-10 54-hole scores in program history at Streamsong Blue Course for the week.

Sullivan concluded his week with his third straight under-par round. After a pair of pars to close out his suspended second round, he rolled right into the third with consecutive birdies. He added one more in his front nine and tacked on two more for five total in the round to wrap up the tournament.

He led all Dolphins with 19 birdies on the week, and his total tournament score of 203 is tied for fourth best in program history. The last time a JU player shot 203 or better was Michael Sakane in 2021 at the NCAA Regional to earn a bid to the NCAA Championship.

Vandermoten was the big mover of the day, climbing 23 spots on the Leaderboard with an 8-under 64, tied for the second-lowest round in the field on Tuesday. It was a new career-best round for Vandermoten, and tied the third-lowest 18-hole score in program history, also last accomplished by Sakane at the ASUN Championship in 2021.

He turned in a bogey-free round, sinking four birdies on the front nine, and added four more on the back, ending his day in style with his eighth birdie of the round on 18.

Raza, competing as an individual, got better each round of the tournament, shaving four strokes off his round one score in round two and three additional strokes on Tuesday, as he shot a 65, matching his career-best round, to climb 16 spots on the Leaderboard in round three.

He closed his suspended second round with a birdie and carried that momentum into the third round, making four straight pars before draining consecutive birdies on holes four and five more total in his back nine, including three straight to end the day with a flourish.

Both Vandermoten and Raza recorded 54-hole scores of 205, matching the eighth-lowest tournament scores in the history of JU men’s golf.

Jack Neill carded a 2-under 70 in his final round to record a top-20 finish for the Dolphins. He sank four birdies to go with 12 pars and registered an 8-under 208 for his best 54-hole score of his young career.

Josef Hacker concluded his tournament with a pair of birdies and 13 pars to finish at 6-under 210, his best tournament score of his career as well. Freshman Daniel Montalvo concluded his first career Collegiate tournament with three birdies and 11 pars for a final round 74.

The Dolphins finished the tournament second-best in the field on Par-3s, shooting 3-under for the week. JU’s 168 total pars were fourth-most in the field and 69 birdies were the third-most overall.

Hacker registered 40 pars for the week, which tied for best in the field, and Raza was right behind him with 39. Sullivan tied for third overall with his 19 total birdies and Vandermoten collected 17.

Raza and Montalvo led the way for JU on Par-3s, shooting 2-under for the week, while Sullivan’s 9-under score on Par-4s was third-best overall. Raza was also the team’s best on Par-5s, as he shot 6-under overall on the longest holes on the course.

JU has a week off before returning to fall action at the Graeme McDowell Invitational in Gadsden, Alabama on Sept. 26-27.