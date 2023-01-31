Three Houston Rockets Named to 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Event During NBA All-Star Weekend

HOUSTON — The NBA announced Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. as the three Houston Rockets representatives participating in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars event.

The Rockets are the only team with three players taking the court inside Vivint Arena on Feb. 17 during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

Green was the second overall pick by the Rockets in the 2021 NBA Draft and earned All-Rookie First Team honors last season. He is averaging a team-best 21.7 points in 48 games played.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button