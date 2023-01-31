Three Houston Rockets Named to 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Event During NBA All-Star Weekend

HOUSTON — The NBA announced Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. as the three Houston Rockets representatives participating in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars event.

The Rockets are the only team with three players taking the court inside Vivint Arena on Feb. 17 during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

Green was the second overall pick by the Rockets in the 2021 NBA Draft and earned All-Rookie First Team honors last season. He is averaging a team-best 21.7 points in 48 games played.

Before a calf injury sidelined him against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, Green scored 40 or more points in two of his previous five games. He scored a career-high 42 points on Jan. 23 in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Sengun was the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft before his rights were acquired by the Rockets from the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is averaging a career-best 15.5 points and 8.9 rebounds.

Sengun has scored 20-plus points 11 times and recorded 16 double-doubles this season. He had two 20-point performances and eight double-doubles as a rookie.

Smith was the third overall pick by Houston in the 2022 NBA Draft. He has started all 47 games played while averaging 11.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks through his first 47 career games.

For the second consecutive year, the Jordan Rising Stars event will feature four seven-player teams competing in a mini-tournament consisting of three games. All three contests will be played to a Final Target Score — each game will end with a made basket or a made free throw.

The pool will consist of 28 players in their first or second year and seven from the NBA G League.

