Three Highlanders up for top Honour

December 15—The Floyd Central girls’ golf team reigned Supreme in the area again this past season.

The Highlanders won their third consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament and their 10th straight Sectional title before placing third at the regional and 10th at the IHSAA State Finals.

“The season was really good,” sophomore Chloe Cook said. “We had a lot of good experiences and exciting wins. We unexpectedly made it to state, which was pretty cool and exciting.”

It should come as no surprise then that Floyd’s top three players — Cook, Classmate Paige Giovenco and junior Trinity Bramer — are the trio up for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards’ Girls’ Golfer of the Year.

The Winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held in June.

TRINITY BRAMER, FLOYD CENTRAL

Bramer followed up a solid sophomore season with an even better junior campaign. Even though, it didn’t start off the way she would’ve liked.

“To be honest, I struggled at the beginning of the season,” said Bramer, who shot an 84 at the season-opening Bloomington South Invitational before firing an 89 to tie for 43rd at the State Preview. “I was going through some rough patches, but managed to figure out most of it towards the end of the season when it came tournament time and really mattered. So overall it was a pretty good year.”

She shot a 5-over-par 75 to finish fourth at the Corydon Central Sectional before following that up with a team-low 75 at the Franklin Regional.

At the IHSAA State Finals, Bramer fired a first-round 87 before carding a second-round 77 to finish with a 164 and place 27th overall — 37 spots ahead of where she did in 2021.

“The goal for next year is also to make it to state again,” she said. “And individually I want to hopefully place in the Top 10 and hopefully our team does better as well.”

CHLOE COOK, FLOYD CENTRAL

Cook followed up a fine freshman campaign with a very solid sophomore season. Although, like Bramer, it started slightly slower than she wanted.

After shooting a season-opening 87 and a 93 (to tie for 51st) at the State Preview, Cook came on strong at the end.

She was second individually in the Sunnyside Classic and was the runner-up in the HHC Tournament before taking third at the Sectional with a 74.

“I did really good in our conference and sectionals, back-to-back. That was good for me,” Cook said.

She shot an 81 at the regional before tying for 60th place (with a 182) at the IHSAA State Finals.

“I think I have some improving to do,” Cook said. “I have some goals that I have set for myself that I hopefully will achieve next season.”

PAIGE GIOVENCO, FLOYD CENTRAL

Giovenco followed up her fabulous freshman campaign with an even better sophomore season.

She started it off by shooting 76, and placing sixth, in the Bloomington South Invitational before taking 26th at the State Preview.

Like her teammates, Giovenco also thrived late in the season.

She was the medalist in the two-day Sunnyside Classic and shot a 1-under 71 to take first in the HHC tourney. Gioveco, though, saved her best round of the season for the sectional. On Sept. 17, she shot a sizzling 5-under-par 65 at Old Capital Golf Club to earn medalist honors.

“I felt good all that day,” Giovenco said. “I hit before (the round) some, so it was like, ‘I’m hitting good. I think I’m going to do really good.’ And then I was just on fire the rest of the day.”

She shot a 77 the following Saturday at the regional before following up her first-round 80 with a second-round 78 to finish with a 158 and place 15th at the IHSAA State Finals.

“I hoped to be Top 10 so I could make All-State, because I knew I probably didn’t have enough points to make it without it. But I’m happy with Top 15,” Giovenco said.

That showing leaves her with big goals for next season.

“I want to make state again as a team, that would be nice, and hopefully place higher than 10th, because we did that my freshman and sophomore years, so that’d be nice,” Giovenco said. “And hopefully I can be Top 10 next year, or maybe win.”