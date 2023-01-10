Three-Goal Weekend Earns Wunder ECAC Hockey Weekly Rookie Honors

Daddy Wonder had three goals in Princeton’s weekend sweep of Dartmouth and Harvard on the way to earning ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Week honors for the first time as a Tiger.

Wunder had the goal that gave Princeton a 4-0 lead in a 5-2 win over Dartmouth last Friday night, and after two scoreless periods in Saturday’s eventual 3-0 win over Harvard, Wunder scored the first two goals to give Princeton a lead . The wins helped celebrate the weekend recognizing the 100th anniversary of the opening of Hobey Baker Rink.

Wunder has scored a point in eight straight games going back to the Nov. 25 game against Northeastern in Nashville, Tenn. The streak is the longest active on the team and is close to the longest single-season point-scoring streak in the career of any current Tiger. Senior Maggie Connors had a pair of 10-game scoring streaks, one in each of her first two seasons with the program in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Junior Sarah Fillier had a nine-game run during her rookie season in 2018-19.

Wunder has scored four of her season’s six goals over the last four games, and the Harvard game was her first two-goal game as a Tiger. Wunder is tied with Connors for second on the team in goals (six; Fillier has 10); second with nine assists (Fillier 11), and second with 15 points (Fillier 21).

The Tigers, winners of four in a row, will have another key ECAC Hockey weekend coming up, heading to No. 9 Cornell on Friday and No. 5 Colgate is Saturday.