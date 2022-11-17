Three From Women’s Volleyball Win Major Awards, Five Named All-Ivy

Ivy League Release

PRINCETON, NJ – The Ivy League announced its postseason Awards for Women’s volleyball Thursday afternoon, and three members of the Princeton University Women’s volleyball team won major awards, while five were named to the All-Ivy League Teams.

Of the Ivy League Champion Tigers, senior Lindsey Kelly was honored as Unanimous Player of the Year, senior Cameron Dames Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in her career, and freshman Lucia Scalamandre Unanimous Rookie of the Year. Kelly and Dames were also unanimous selections to the All-Ivy League First Team, where they were joined by Scalamandre and senior Created by Avery . Additionally, senior Melina Mahood was named Second Team All-Ivy League and senior Olivia Schewe Academic All-Ivy League.

Kelly, who was named to the All-Tournament Team at the 2022 Ellis Rowland Memorial Tournament and to the All-Ivy League Second Team in 2021, leads the Nation in assists per set with 12.04 and has tallied 1877 total assists on the season. She has helped run an offense that leads the Nation in assists (13.74), Ranks second in Kills (14.84) ​​and 14th in hitting percentage (15th). Kelly’s 0.40 service aces per set also rank fifth in the Ivy League, and her 2.81 digs rank ninth. She has recorded 11 double-doubles on the season, and had 40 or more assists 16 times.

Dames, who was also the Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, earns her third All-Ivy League Honor after being named to the Second Team in 2019 and garnering Honorable Mention honors in 2021. She was also named to the All-Tournament Team at the 2022 Rutgers Tournament. Dames’ 5.01 digs per set rank 20th in the Nation and lead the Ivy League. With 1,546 digs in her career, she Ranks No. 4 all-time in school history in total digs. Earlier this season, she passed Head Coach Sabrina King on the all-time digs list, who ended her career with 1,441 digs. Her 421 digs in the 2022 season also rank No. 10 all-time at Princeton for most digs in a season.

Scalamandre, a seven-time Ivy League Rookie of the Week, was honored as the conference’s top newcomer. With an average of 1.29 blocks per set, she Ranks 32n.d nationally and leads the conference. She also ranks second in the Ivy League in hitting percentage (.383), and ninth in points per set (3.28). Scalamandre also has 102 blocks in 2022, which Ranks No. 3 all-time for most blocks in a season in school history. She needs just five blocks to pass Abby Studer, whose 106 blocks in 2001 Ranks No. 2 all-time at Princeton.

Luoma, also a First Team All-Ivy League selection in 2021, was named Ivy League Player of the Week twice in 2022, along with MVP of the 2022 Rutgers Tournament and to the All-Tournament Teams at the Rutgers and Sacred Heart Tournament. Luoma Ranks third in the Ivy League in points (3.80), third in kills (3.44) and sixth in hitting percentage (.323). She has also tallied six double-doubles on the season.

Mahood, who was a one-time winner of the Ivy League Player of the Week award and was named to the All-Tournament Team at the Rutgers Tournament, earns the first all-conference honor of her career. She leads the Ivy League in kills (3.66) and ranks second in points (3.91). Mahood has tallied double-digit kills 17 times in 2022, including a career-best 24 at the University of Pennsylvania on Friday, October 21.